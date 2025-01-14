Lee Min Ho announces MINHOVERSE fan meeting tour in 7 cities, including Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, and more; unveils poster

Lee Min Ho's agency, MYM Entertainment, unveiled the official poster of the actor's fan meeting on January 14 KST. The tour named as MINHOVERSE will give fans in five cities around Asia an opportunity to see their favourite actor up close. The When the Stars' gossip actor also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news with fans.

The caption of the post says, "Countless Minoz have come together to create the world of Minho, 'MINHOVERSE'. Now, let’s continue this journey together, even closer." The seven countries where Lee Min Ho will be holding the fan meeting are— South Korea (Seoul), Thailand (Bankok), Macau, Taiwan (Taipei), Indonesia (Jakarta), Philippines (Manila) and Japan (Tokyo) in order. However, the post also mentions that the order is tentative and is subject to changes. See the official poster here:

Lee Min Ho exudes ice prince vibes in the photo. The sky blue background and the cool-toned photograph suits the actor's visuals well. With the announcement of the fan meeting, fans can't wait to know about the date. However, any information except the location of the tour is not yet out of wraps. The poster says further announcements will be made later, informing everyone of the necessary details.

Lee Min Ho is currently being seen in the ongoing tvN sci-fi, romance comedy K-drama, When the Stars Gossip, opposite actress Gong Hyo Jin. He plays the role of Gong Ryong, an obstetrician who arrived at a zero-gravity space station with a hidden agenda. Due to his job, he has to fly to outer space, where he meets Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin). Things start to complicate as the two of them with different goals and ideals start to fall for each other.

The drama is airing on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday. So far four episodes of the drama have been released, with increased anticipation of the rest of the 12 episodes.

