Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo turn 'crazy and stupid' in BTS PICS from Ask the Stars set: 6 things to know about show

Who doesn’t love the little behind-the-scenes shenanigans of your favorite shows or K-pop idols? Actor Lee Min Ho shared a few BTS photos along with his co-star Gong Hyo Jin from the sets of their upcoming K-drama ‘Ask the Stars’. Our excitement for this new series is only growing thanks to these images.

Lee Min Ho posted some adorable pictures of himself and Gong Hyo Jin chilling in the winter yesterday. The leads of ‘Ask the Stars’ are both dressed in winter attire, looking all cute and adorable. From the collection of photos he posted, we can tell that these two have visible chemistry. It undoubtedly increases our excitement for the start of this drama.

What to expect from the series Ask the Stars?

Ask the Stars is a sci-fi romantic comedy-drama where an astronaut Eve Kim and a space tourist Gong Ryong meet and fall in love at a space station. Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN (obstetrician-gynecologist) who has a strong sense of duty, visits a space station as a tourist and meets Korean-American astronaut Eve Kim there.

The leads

Lee Min Ho will take on the role of OB-GYN Gong Ryong who paid an exorbitant sum of money to fly to space as a tourist. Gong Hyo Jin will portray the accomplished astronaut captain Eve Kim, a stickler for accuracy who will not put up with any errors. We may infer from the plot of the drama that it will be a tale of hatred and love, with the lady taking on the tougher path. This is undoubtedly such a welcome change.

With the previously released images, it was clear that Gong Hyo Jin will play a lady with a strong sense of self who pursues her goals. We can definitely see that the tables have turned for the actor Lee Min Ho, where in most of his romantic series we have seen him taking the lead in romantic situations but possibly in this one he'll be the one being tamed, and that surely excites us.

Cast lineup

The star-studded ensemble of ‘Ask The Stars’, which also features Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Lee El, and others, has also drawn a lot of attention. Han Ji Eun plays the CEO of Mirae Electronics, Choi Go Eun. Choi Go Eun is Gong Ryong's fiancé. Oh Jung Se will be seen portraying Kang Kang Su, a space experiment specialist who has spent 10 months in the space station. And finally, we see Kim Joo Hun playing Park Dong Ah, an experienced astronaut who has visited the space station three times and is a member of Seoul's MCC with Eve Kim.

The team behind Ask the Stars

The drama is helmed by director Park Shin Woo who has also directed some fine works like ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and ‘Lovestruck in the City’, while the script is penned by writer Seo Sook Hyang, known for hits like ‘Don’t Dare to Dream’ (Jealousy Incarnate) and ‘Pasta’. The exquisite intricacies in her earlier drama, ‘Wok of Love’, has also received attention. The past cooperation of the writer-director team on ‘Jealousy Incarnate’ has raised hopes for this one. The entire ensemble has been putting in a lot of effort each day to learn wire action, which calls for a high degree of technical proficiency to accurately convey the feeling of weightlessness within the spaceship.

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s experience

On November 18, 2021, the leading Hallyu actor Lee Min Ho and the distinguished actress Gong Hyo Jin was said to be in negotiations to play the lead parts in this new drama series. Finally, on March 28, 2022, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin were confirmed as the leads, and ever since, all the fans have done is wait.

As well as appearing in the dramas ‘The King: The Eternal Monarch’, ‘The Heirs’, ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’, and ‘Boys Over Flowers’, Lee Min Ho also starred in the 2021 Apple TV+ original "Pachinko”. ‘Ask The Stars’ will be Lee Min Ho’s first small-screen project in the last two years and will mark his first show since Apple TV’s ‘Pachinko’.

Gong Hyo Jin has most starred in these K-dramas, including ‘When the Camellia Blooms’, ‘Don't Dare to Dream’ (‘Jealousy Incarnate’), ‘The Producers’, and ‘It's Okay, That's Love’, among others. She recently got married to musician Kevin Oh. This is the actor's first performance following her wedding.

‘Ask the Stars’ is developing into a highly anticipated drama with a sizable budget, an intriguing story premise, and an excellent star ensemble. What excites you the most about Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's next drama? Do let Pinkvilla know what you feel about the upcoming drama in the comment section.