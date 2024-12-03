Little Women’s Park Min Jae passes away at 32 due to cardiac arrest; funeral to be held on December 4
South Korean actor Park Min Jae tragically passes away at 32 due to sudden cardiac arrest. Read on for more details.
Park Min Jae, the rising South Korean actor, has tragically passed away. The artist was found dead at the age of 32 due to sudden cardiac arrest. The tragic news was confirmed by the artist’s agency and also his family members. The actor’s untimely death has left everyone shocked.
On December 2, 2024, several reports of the actor Park Min Jae passing away emerged. It was confirmed that the actor lost his life on November 29, 2024. The reason behind his demise is stated as a sudden cardiac arrest while he was traveling in China. However, the actor had no other medical conditions.
Park Min Jae’s agency, Big Title, released an official statement mourning the loss of the actor. They shared, “Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. We deeply appreciate the love and support he received. Although we can no longer watch his performances, we will proudly remember him as a valued actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.”