Lost in Starlight OTT release: Date, plot, where to watch, and what to expect from Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung’s animated film

Before rockets leave Earth and love letters become stardust, there’s a moment—quiet, fleeting—when two souls meet. One dreams of space, the other of sound. One looks up to the stars, the other listens to echoes of the past. And in Lost in Starlight, their worlds gently collide.

Blending soft romance with futuristic imagination, Lost in Starlight is Netflix’s first-ever Korean animated original film—and it’s set to premiere worldwide on May 30. The film is 1 hour and 36 minutes long.

Lost Is Starlight Plot: A Celestial Romance That Defies Gravity

Set in the futuristic year 2050, Lost in Starlight tells the emotionally rich story of Na Young, an ambitious astronaut preparing for a historic Mars mission, and Jay, a gentle, emotionally reserved musician who repairs vintage sound devices.

Their lives intersect unexpectedly when Na Young walks into Jay’s quiet repair shop to fix a cherished relic—her late mother's turntable. From that moment, the spark between them begins to glow.

As Na Young moves closer to her mission, Jay rediscovers his passion for music, inspired by Na Young's courage and warmth. The film beautifully weaves a tale of longing and memory, asking, can love survive when galaxies lie between two hearts?

Cast and Characters: Voices That Bring Lost In Starlight To Life

Kim Tae Ri lends her voice to the bold and thoughtful Na Young, an astronaut driven not just by science, but by personal history. Her character is searching for traces of her mother, who disappeared during an earlier Mars expedition.

Hong Kyung voices Jay, the introspective musician whose love for old records and quiet moments stands in contrast to the fast-moving world around him. Jay’s encounter with Na Young changes everything.

Direction and Vision: A Story Written in the Stars

The film is both written and directed by Han Ji Won, who crafts a tender narrative that balances emotional depth with visual beauty. More than a science fiction film, Lost in Starlight is a story about connection.

Han collaborated closely with both lead voice actors to ensure their characters felt emotionally authentic. Kim helped shape Na Young’s inner world, while Han praised Hong for conveying entire emotions with silence, calling Jay “someone who exists somewhere in the world.”

