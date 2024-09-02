Name: Love Next Door

Premiere Date: 17 August, 2024

Cast: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, Yoon Ji On, Lee Seung Hyub

Director: Yoo Je Won

Writer: Shin Ha Eun

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Language: Korean

Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

Love Next Door plot

Schoolmates Bae Seok Ryu, played by Jung So Min, and Choi Seung Hyo, played by Jung Hae In, are neighbors who turned into childhood besties over time. As the years went on, their relationship changed, and now, as she returns to her homeland after breaking off an engagement and quitting her high-paying job, he launches his own business as a successful architect.

The two hit it off again, but their dynamics are not the same. How will the two besties become lovers? Love Next Door brings romance, comedy, family relationships, and more!

Watch Love Next Door trailer

Love Next Door Episode 5 and 6 Review

After a slow week with declining ratings and possible interest from viewers, Love Next Door resumes with renewed vigor this week. Seo Ji Hye’s impending cameo raised all the anticipation for the viewers, who were excited to witness another rift between the leads; however, even before that, a very well-timed dialogue about Son Ye Jin, referencing Jung Hae In’s past project with her in Something in the Rain, is what brought all the giggles and once again made us appreciate the writers for their brainwork.

Indeed, the storm that ensued as soon as Seo Ji Hye appeared in the role of Jung Hae In’s ex-girlfriend is one to credit all the attention for this week’s episodes. The actress’ ease of presenting herself on the screen is one we can all appreciate, especially with this portrayal. She becomes the bridge between the leads’ cracking relationship and has a positive impact rather than an ominous one, as usually seen in K-dramas.

Advertisement

Moreover, it being a continued appearance rather than a brief cameo surely helped the storyline, and we wonder if she should just be credited for recurring roles.

Where does Love Next Door go from here?

The second lead couple, Yoon Ji On and Kim Ji Eun, have been steadily building up their own story, and it is adorable so far if nothing more. On the other hand, the subtle hints from Jung So Min’s end about always harboring feelings for her neighborhood friend finally make it seem as though romance can finally be expected in the near future.

Moreover, the arc following her story of finding her dream and developing it is one we look forward to in the coming weeks!

ALSO READ: Love Next Door Ep 3-4 Review: Jung Hae In starrer can only do so much with cliche plot despite Jung So Min’s best attempts