Jung Hae In-Jung So Min's Love Next Door and Jang Na Ra-Nam Ji Hyun's Good Partner note best viewerships in their time slots

Jung Hae In and Jung So Min's Love Next Door maintained its high viewership ratings once more this week. Once again, the drama became the most watched in its timeslot. Good Partner starring Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun also sustained its viewership becoming the most-watched in its timeslot. Here is a look at the viewership ratings for Saturday, that is August 31.

According to Nielsen Korea, Love Next Door featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min garnered a viewership rating of 4.8 percent. Love Next Door tells the story of two people who grow up together being neighbors. Jung So Min takes on the role of Baek Seok Ryu, who was always at the top of the class and always achieved what she wanted. Due to some circumstances, she ends up resigning from her high-paying job. Jung Hae In plays the successful young architect, Choi Seung Hyo.

Good Partner received a viewership rating of 15.4 percent. The story revolves around a veteran divorce lawyer and a newbie with different values and personalities. Jang Na Ra plays the master of divorce as she undertakes tricky cases. She has a cold and rational outlook towards work. Nam Ji Hyun is a rookie lawyer who works on cases under the ruthless boss. In the teaser, she mentions that her boss has the ability to spoil people's moods. But they have to work together to solve the cases seamlessly.

The thriller drama Black Out scored 4.4 percent viewership. DNA Lover saw a slight decrease and acored 0.6 percent. Bad Memory Eraser maintained its score of 0.3 percent. Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched this week with 18.3 nationwide average viewership rating. Romance in the House scored 3.3 percent.

