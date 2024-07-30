Love Next Door Posters: Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Yoon Ji On are neighbors with stories; see PICS

Jung Hae In is finally starring in his first-ever rom-com Love Next Door alongside Jung So Min and fans are highly excited to watch the K-drama. Ahead of its premiere in August, Love Next Door has unveiled new character posters.

Jung Hae In becomes more than just a mother’s friend’s son for Jung So Min when they reunite in Love Next Door new posters

On July 30, 2024, Love Next Door unveiled sparkling character posters for the upcoming romantic comedy. The new posters feature Jung Hae In as Choi Seung Hyo, Jung So Min as Bae Seok Ryo, Kim Ji Eun as Jeong Mo Eum, and Yoon Ji On as Kang Dan Ho who are neighbors living next door to each other with different stories.

The posters hint at a connection between Jung Hae In’s Choi Seung Hyo and Jung So Min’s Bae Seok Ryo as a yellow line joins them. Moreover, they sit with bright smiles on their faces. While we see Choi Seung Hyo is the perfect guy, but, for Jung So Min he has always been just her mother’s friend’s son, but now he is becoming more than that.

On the other hand, Jeong Mo Eum (Kim Ji Eun) sits with a dazzling smile on her face, and Kang Dan Ho (Yoon Ji On) who are also connected with a common thread hinting at a romantic possibility between them. Kang Dan Ho is a man who is dedicated to his work but he finds his life changing when he meets Jeong Mo Eum, a hardworking paramedic.

Advertisement

Love Next Door follows the story of Bae Seok Ryo (Jung So Min) who returns to her hometown to reset her life when she ends up reuniting with her childhood friend, Choi Seung Hyo (Jung Hae In). Love Next Door is set to premiere on August 17, 2024, at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) and will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Know Jung Hae In

Jung Hae In is one of the most followed South Korean actors who has been showcasing his acting prowess through varied roles across movies and K-dramas.

He is best known for K-dramas Something in the Rain, Prison Playbook, Snowdrop, One Spring Night, and D.P.

ALSO READ: Jung Hae In and Jung So Min remain chaotic friends even after years in Love Next Door clip; WATCH