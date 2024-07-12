Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience acquired by BBC; know what to expect from six-part talent series

The BBC is set to unveil Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience, a six-part reality series premiering this summer. The show will follow five UK boys traveling to Seoul, undergoing rigorous K-pop training, and immersing in Korean culture. With insights from K-pop experts, viewers will witness the making of a global K-pop sensation.

BBC to premiere special Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience series

On July 11, a Western media outlet reported that the BBC is set to launch an exciting new reality series titled Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience. This innovative show will follow five boys from the UK as they journey to Seoul and undergo the rigorous "world-renowned K-pop process" in hopes of becoming a successful K-pop group.

Scheduled to air on BBC One and iPlayer this summer, the series will showcase the intense training schedule that includes choreography, vocal, and performance lessons, along with life-coaching techniques essential to the K-pop industry.

In addition to the demanding training, the participants will be fully immersed in Korean culture, providing viewers with an in-depth look at the rise of K-pop and the artists who have fueled its global success. Each week, the boys' progress will be critiqued by Hee Jun Yoon, a K-pop expert with over 20 years of experience working with major acts in the industry.

The six-part series is an unprecedented collaboration between SM Entertainment and Kakao Entertainment America, offering a deeper glimpse behind the closed doors of SM Entertainment, one of the most influential companies in K-pop. Produced by Moon&Back Media, the show benefits from the expertise of co-founder Nigel Hall, known for his work on popular talent shows like Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor.

According to the report, Kalpna Patel Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This unique acquisition will showcase exactly what it takes to make it in the world of K-pop."

Nigel Hall echoed this sentiment, adding, "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience combines the best of both K-pop and global entertainment production worlds."

Daniel Jang, CEO of SM Entertainment, highlighted the collaboration's potential, stating, "Through this UK boy group project, we anticipate a palpable synergy between SM Entertainment's prowess in K-pop production and Moon&Back Media's expertise in developing music-genre TV shows. This collaboration will yield exceptional content that will captivate pop music fans, not only in the UK but worldwide."

With such a unique premise and collaboration, Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience promises to be an unmissable series for fans of K-pop and reality TV alike.

