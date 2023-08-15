MAMAMOO's Hwasa to make solo comeback with new album in September? Find Out

Hwasa of MAMAMOO is preparing for a solo comeback in September. According to a Korean media report, the maknae is gearing up for another release all on her own. The TWIT singer is known for a bold personality and does not shy away from talking about her vulnerabilities in her music. It remains to be seen what kind of musical content she will bring to the table this time.

Is MAMAMOO's HWASA preparing for a solo comeback?

Hwasa aka Ahn Hye Jin is one of the most iconic female K-pop stars, she has earned fame as a member of the power vocal group MAMAMOO. It is said that she will be releasing new music next month, however, nothing has been confirmed as of now. The Maria singer's agency said, "Hwasa is preparing for a comeback album to be released in September but nothing has been decided yet". She went viral among Korean netizens for her strong stage presence alongside her group at the 25th World Scout Jamboree concert. Previously, she signed an exclusive contract with PSY's P NATION after exiting RBW. Anticipations have been raised as the music production of artists under P NATION is very distinct and unique, it is yet to see what kind of music Hwasa will release.

About Hwasa's solo music

On February 13, 2019, the youngest member of the RBW girl group released her solo song TWIT marking her debut as a solo artist. She not only participated in the composition of the song but also had written some parts as well. The song was a huge success in South Korea as well as worldwide, it reached No. 1 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart (dated March 2, 2019). She released her first EP María in June 2020 which was also one of the most impressive works released by the singer. She joined hands with pop star Dua Lipa and was featured on her song Physical. The María singer also released an OST for Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's King: The Eternal Monarch called Orbit. In 2021, she dropped another single called Guilty Pleasure including three songs FOMO, I'm a B, Bless U. She collaborated with LOCO for the songs Somebody! And Lemon last year.

