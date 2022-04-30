May 2022 K-Dramas we’re eagerly awaiting: ‘The Sound of Magic’, 'Eve', ‘Woori The Virgin’ & more

April had some big names coming to our screens, from ‘Our Blues’ to ‘Tomorrow’, ‘Again My Life’, and more. May 2022 promises to offer nothing less, with a slate full of interesting storylines ready to take over our hearts! Check out our watchlist for May 2022, below:

Bloody Heart (May 2)

A historical fiction that follows an ambitious, arrogant, and intolerant king. This Monday-Tuesday drama is for all those who love a plot filled with rebellion and greed.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Lee Joon, Kang Han Na, Jang Hyuk

Where to Watch: KBS2

What Are You Doing At The Office? Share? (May 2)

A shared office space becomes the background for this romance between men and women in their 20s and 30s.

Episodes: 2

Starring: Lee Hak Joo, Ha Yoon Kyung, Jung Jae Kwang, Moon You Kang

Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

There Is No Goo Pil Soo (May 4)

An unlikely bromance between a man in his 40s, gearing up for the second act of his life, and a genius in his 20s, with a prospective start-up.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Kwak Do Won, Yoon Doo Joon, Han Go Eun, Park Won Sook, Jeong Dong Won

Where to Watch: MBC

The Sound of Magic (May 6)

A girl who can’t wait to grow up and a mysterious magician who wants to remain a child despite being an adult come together in this emotional musical series.

Episodes: 6

Starring: Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, Hwang In Youp

Where to Watch: Netflix

Woori The Virgin (May 9)

The Korean remake of the popular American series ‘Jane The Virgin’. From medical mistakes to romance and comedy, this series promises it all.

Episodes: 14

Starring: Im Soo Hyang, Sung Hoon, Shin Dong Wook, Hong Eun Hee, Hong Ji Yoon

Where to Watch: SBS, Viu

XX + XY (May 9)

This drama follows a high school student born with both XX and XY chromosomes, who has the right to decide on their own future.

Episodes: 4

Starring: Choi Woo Sung, Ahn Hyun Ho, Kim Ji In

Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

Rose Mansion (May 13)

This mystery thriller has everything for lovers of the genre, from a missing sister to suspicious neighbours and umpteen secrets waiting to be dug up.

Episodes: 12

Starring: Lim Ji Yeon, Yoon Kyun Sang, Son Byung Ho, Song Ji In, Lee Mi Do

Where to Watch: TVING

Golden Mask (May 23)

A melodrama that follows tragedy in the lives of three women, rife with greed and desire.

Episodes: 100

Starring:Cha Ye Ryun, Na Young Hee, Lee Hwi Hyang

Where to Watch: KBS2

Kiss Sixth Sense (May 25)

Adapted from a web novel, this drama follows a character who can see the future when she kisses someone.

Episodes: 10

Starring: Seo Ji Hye, Yoon Kye Sang

Where to Watch: Disney+

Eve (May 25)

With adventure and vengeance galore, ‘Eve’ is a revenge drama that takes us inside a 2 trillion won divorce lawsuit.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Seo Ye Ji, Lee Sang Yeob, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun

Where to Watch: tvN, TVING

Doctor Lawyer (May 27)

A genius surgeon becomes a medical malpractice lawyer after losing everything from a fabricated surgery.

Episodes: 16

Starring: Im Soo Hyang, So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, Lee Kyung Young

Where to Watch: MBC

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: OH MY GIRL talks Real Love, viral success of Dolphin & completing seven years in the industry