Meet the BTS members' siblings

BTS is known for their global dominance, extraordinary talent, and close-knit bond as a group. However, behind their larger-than-life personas are family members who have supported them through their journey to stardom. Here, we will look at BTS members’ siblings, who have intriguing stories of their own. While some siblings maintain a low profile, others have stepped into the spotlight with notable careers.

BTS members siblings: A peek into their personal lives



1. Jin

Jin is the eldest member of BTS and also has an older brother, Kim Seok Jung. Known for his cheerful personality, Kim Seok Jung often shares snippets of his life with fans. He co-owns a Japanese restaurant in Seoul with Jin, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit. Their familial bond is evident from Jin’s participation in his brother's wedding, where he served as the master of ceremonies.

Recently, Kim Seok-jung became a father, and he revealed that Jin suggested calling his unborn baby ‘Butter’ as a nod to BTS's hit song. Seok Jung even changed his Instagram handle to ‘KimButter_Daddy,’ embracing the playful suggestion​.

2. Suga

Suga has an older brother named Min Geum Jae, who is also known by the nickname Min Jun Ki. Unlike Suga’s high-profile music career, Geum Jae maintains a quieter life, though fans occasionally catch glimpses of him. He first gained attention during BTS’s Wings tour when he appeared in photos alongside the members.

Geum Jae is also a pet lover, often sharing pictures of their family dog, Holly, on his now-deleted social media account. Fans have speculated about his involvement in one of Suga’s mixtapes although this remains unconfirmed​.

3. J-Hope

J-Hope’s elder sister, Jung Ji Woo, is arguably the most prominent sibling of the BTS members due to her thriving career in fashion and social media. She is an entrepreneur with multiple ventures under her belt, including her clothing brand MEJIWOO, an e-commerce site, and the eyewear brand Fun the Mental. Ji Woo has millions of Instagram followers and has even signed with Cube Entertainment as a fashion influencer.

The siblings share an endearing bond, with J-Hope frequently supporting Ji Woo's work. Their mutual admiration highlights their shared creativity and drive for success. Ji-woo’s career achievements reflect the same determination and talent that fans associate with her brother​

4. RM

RM is the protective older brother to his younger sister, Kim Kyung Min. She keeps her life private, rarely appearing in the media. Despite this, RM occasionally mentions her in interviews, emphasizing their strong familial ties. Fans have speculated that Kyung Min is a 1997-born, making her close in age to BTS's youngest member, Jungkook.

RM’s respect for his sister’s privacy aligns with his thoughtful personality. By shielding her from the limelight, RM demonstrates his dedication to maintaining boundaries between his public persona and family life​.

5. Jimin

Jimin, known for his affectionate and warm nature, has a younger brother named Park Ji-hyun. Ji Hyun occasionally appears in Jimin’s vlogs, particularly those filmed during visits to their hometown, Busan. However, his face is usually not shown, reflecting Jimin’s effort to protect his brother’s privacy.

Fans have noted similarities between Ji Hyun and BTS member Jungkook, often jokingly comparing the two as ‘pre-debut Jungkook.’ While Ji Hyun remains largely out of the public eye, his bond with Jimin is evident, particularly in Jimin’s frequent references to his close-knit family​.

6. V

V, the charismatic vocalist, has two siblings: a younger brother, Kim Jong Gyu, and a younger sister, Kim Eun Jin. While little is known about them, V’s love for his family is unmistakable. He often mentions how much he misses them when away on tours, and during one live broadcast, he became emotional while talking about his siblings.

Despite their absence from public life, fans speculate that V’s siblings share his charming personality and creativity. V’s protective attitude reflects his deep love for his family, often encouraging fans to value their own familial relationships​.

7. Jungkook

Jungkook, the youngest BTS member, has an elder brother named Jeon Jung Hyun. Known for his artistic talents, Jung Hyun has previously shared digital drawings and animations online, though he has since deactivated his accounts. Fans admire his creativity, which seems to run in the family.

Recently, Jung Hyun launched a business venture, showcasing his entrepreneurial side. Though Jung Hyun prefers to remain behind the scenes, his occasional interactions with Jungkook hint at a supportive and loving sibling relationship​.

The BTS members’ siblings play an essential role in their lives, offering love and support as the members navigate global fame. Whether staying out of the spotlight or pursuing their own successful careers, these siblings share a bond with the members that resonates deeply with fans. From Jin’s humorous exchanges with his brother to J-Hope’s supportive relationship with his sister, each sibling story is unique, further humanizing the global superstars.