‘You can’t trust people’: When BTS’ V hilariously complained about no vacation days in Jinny’s Kitchen

Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, and Choi Woo Shik. The K-pop idol starred as an intern for a restaurant in Mexico. However, during an interview, the artist revealed that he received no vacation days while working then and made everyone laugh with his complaints.

Back in 2023, the cast of Jinny’s Kitchen participated in an interview where they discussed their experiences on the show. During the session, a reporter asked BTS’ V about his perspective as the newest member of the team and the skills he gained. With a deadpan expression, V humorously remarked, “You can’t trust people,” before revealing that he was promised vacation days but didn’t receive any. His candid response caught everyone off guard, prompting laughter from both the reporter and his fellow cast members, showcasing V's signature wit and charm.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

