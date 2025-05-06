Met Gala 2025: Rosé confirms new BLACKPINK music is on the way; teases 'different approach' ahead of world tour

Rosé of BLACKPINK made a bold and elegant statement at the 2025 Met Gala. She walked the red carpet in a stunning full-black tuxedo designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. Styled with vibrant red heels and her iconic blonde locks flowing effortlessly, the singer commanded attention with her sophisticated yet rebellious look. The look perfectly aligns with the evening’s fashion-forward theme.

This year’s Met Gala was particularly special for Rosé. During her interview with Vogue, the BLACKPINK member opened up about her previous solo appearance at the event. She talked about how this year marked a meaningful change. “Last time I came, I was by myself,” she shared with a smile.

“So I am really, really excited to see the girls,” she added. Her brief but heartfelt comment highlighted not only her personal growth but also the strong bond between the BLACKPINK members. Notably, the girls attended the prestigious fashion gala together for the first time.

Rosé also delighted fans by dropping a few exciting updates about BLACKPINK’s next chapter. She revealed that the members had recently reunited in the studio in South Korea, fueling anticipation about their long-awaited comeback. “I was just with them in the studio in Korea,” she said, casually confirming what fans have been speculating for months.

When asked about the group’s next world tour, Rosé hinted at a fresh and evolved concept. “We’ve got new music coming out,” she confirmed. “I feel like that’s gonna be a whole different approach to how we storytell this next tour,” she added. Her words suggested that BLACKPINK’s upcoming era will not only feature new songs but also a reimagined performance style.

Her update echoes fellow member Lisa’s recent confirmation that BLACKPINK is indeed working on new material. While specifics such as the title, track count, concept, and release date are still tightly under wraps, these teasers have already sent fans into a frenzy. Online communities are buzzing with theories. They are hoping for everything from a full-group comeback to solo sub-units and experimental sounds.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s global domination is far from slowing down. The group’s massive 2025 world tour is officially scheduled to begin on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will take the quartet across continents, offering fans worldwide a chance to experience their new music live. The journey will come to an epic close with a three-night finale in Tokyo, Japan, ending on January 18, 2026.

With all four members dropping subtle hints and now showing up at major global events together, fans can expect a powerful comeback on the horizon. As the countdown to July begins, BLINKs around the world are holding their breath, ready for the next wave of BLACKPINK’s musical impact.

