Mr Plankton’s Lee El speaks out in support of Kim Sae Ron amid Kim Soo Hyun scandal: ‘15-year-old is suddenly...’

As the debate over the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s personal life and past relationships continues to divide public opinion, actress Lee El has publicly expressed her frustration over the criticism directed at her. Taking to social media on March 17, she made a pointed remark about how young actors are treated in the entertainment industry, highlighting the unfair double standards imposed on them.

Without mentioning names, Lee El posted, “A 9-year-old is just a child pushed into the industry by their parents, and a 15-year-old is suddenly treated as if they know everything and are labeled a gold digger?” The comment quickly drew attention, with many interpreting it as a response to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Sae Ron, who began her acting career at the age of nine, became a subject of controversy following allegations made by her family about her past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. The accusations led to widespread debate, with some questioning the ethics of their reported relationship and others criticizing the industry’s harsh treatment of young actors.

The controversy escalated when Kim Sae Ron’s family alleged that she had been in a romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun since she was a minor. The claim raised concerns about potential grooming and power imbalances, leading to heated discussions online. In response, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued an official statement denying all allegations. The agency asserted that there was no truth to the claims and clarified that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had only dated for one year, after she had legally become an adult.

Despite the agency’s strong denial, the public remained divided. While some believed Kim Soo Hyun’s statement should put an end to the speculation, others pointed out inconsistencies and questioned whether there was more to the story. Meanwhile, Kim Sae Ron’s family stood by their claims. Amidst the growing controversy, Kim Sae Ron’s family decided to take legal action against those they believe contributed to spreading misleading information about her.

On March 17, their legal representative, Bu Ji Seok from Buyu Law Firm, filed a defamation lawsuit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. The lawsuit targeted YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who is a former entertainment journalist, accusing him of deliberately fabricating false claims about Kim Sae Ron for personal gain.

According to Bu Ji Seok, the family’s initial hope was that Kim Soo Hyun would acknowledge his relationship with Kim Sae Ron to counteract the misinformation being spread by the YouTuber. However, they claimed that his continued denials only added to their distress. Instead of bringing clarity to the situation, the family believed that his refusal to acknowledge their past relationship allowed more damaging rumors to circulate, further tarnishing Kim Sae Ron’s name.

