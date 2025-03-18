Did Kim Soo Hyun ask Kim Sae Ron to use Telegram for communication to avoid leaving proof? Her family makes claims

A press conference was held on March 17, outside the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency by Kim Sae Ron’s legal representative, attorney Bu Ji Seok, and Kwon Young Chan, the head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association. The event was organized to address growing concerns regarding the circumstances leading up to the actress’ tragic passing and to call for respect towards her grieving family.

During the conference, Kwon Young Chan emphasized that Kim Sae Ron had struggled emotionally in her final days and had shown deep concern about her future. According to Kwon, her younger sibling revealed that the actress had confided in their mother, expressing fear and uncertainty about handling similar situations if they arose again.

The advocacy group leader further claimed that, “Kim Soo Hyun’s side reportedly suggested her to not use KakaoTalk and use Telegram instead.” The attorney suggested that this might have been a deliberate attempt to prevent any digital records of their conversations.

In addition to discussing Kim Sae Ron’s emotional struggles, Kwon urged the public to refrain from causing additional harm to her grieving family. He stressed that the late actress’ younger siblings, who had once aspired to pursue acting careers, had been deeply affected by her passing. One had already abandoned the dream, while the other remained uncertain about the future, overwhelmed by the tragedy.

He pleaded for compassion, emphasizing that the family was already experiencing immense grief and should not be subjected to further distress.

When asked about possible legal action against Kim Soo Hyun, attorney Bu Ji Seok clarified that there were no immediate plans to pursue a lawsuit against the actor. However, he acknowledged that given the legal notice issued regarding the case, public speculation about a potential connection between Kim Sae Ron’s death and Kim Soo Hyun’s side was inevitable.

“When people see this legal notice, they may naturally question whether there is some causal connection between Kim Sae Ron’s death and Kim Soo Hyun’s side,” he said.

Also present at the press conference was Kim Se Ui, a representative of Garosero Research Institute, who clarified that the primary purpose of the event was to address a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. The institute has accused Lee of spreading false information through his videos. Kim Se Ui stated that a separate press conference would be held in the near future specifically to discuss any legal action related to Kim Soo Hyun.

He further explained that the legal notice being discussed would serve as evidence in the case against Lee Jin Ho, supporting claims that the YouTuber had fabricated misleading narratives.

The controversy surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s passing has been intensifying since March 10, when the Garosero Research Institute publicly alleged that the late actress had been in a romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun from 2015 to 2021. The institute has since released a series of personal messages, handwritten letters, and photographs that they claim substantiate their allegations.

These revelations have sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the legitimacy of the claims and their potential impact on those involved.

In response to these accusations, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued official statements on March 14 and 15 to deny the allegations. The agency acknowledged that the two had dated but asserted that their relationship only lasted from 2019 to 2020, after Kim Sae Ron had reached adulthood. Additionally, the agency addressed claims regarding the leaked photos, stating that they were taken in 2019 and not earlier as alleged.