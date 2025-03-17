Did Kim Soo Hyun's agency ‘threaten’ Kim Sae Ron with Queen of Tears damage charges after cheek-to-cheek photo? All we know

The ongoing controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron has taken another shocking turn, as the bereaved family of Kim Sae Ron has revealed that the actress received two certified letters from GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, before her passing. These newly disclosed legal document, which were only recently discovered among Kim Sae Ron’s belongings, have reignited public outrage and speculation regarding the events leading up to her death.

On March 17, the legal representatives of Kim Sae Ron’s family held a press conference, unveiling their official stance on the situation and disclosing details of the second letter that was sent to the actress. According to their statement, the first certified letter from GOLDMEDALIST was allegedly related to financial matters, which the agency later justified as a response to a breach of trust and supposed embezzlement. However, Kim Sae Ron’s legal team firmly refuted these claims. Instead, they argued that the letter served as a form of pressure on the actress, who was already struggling with personal and financial difficulties.

Following the receipt of the first letter, Kim Sae Ron reportedly attempted to reach out to Kim Soo Hyun directly through text messages, desperately asking for help. She then posted a cozy selfie with Kim Soo Hyun on her Instagram to get a reaction out of him, so that he contact her, according to her family. Her family’s legal representative stated, "After the agency sent the first letter, the deceased sent a text message to Kim Soo Hyun, asking him to save her. She then received another letter from the agency,” as quoted by Koreaboo.

Shortly after her plea for help, Kim Sae Ron reportedly received a second certified letter from GOLDMEDALIST. Unlike the first, this letter allegedly contained not only financial warnings but also explicit instructions barring her from contacting Kim Soo Hyun or anyone associated with the agency.

The bereaved family’s legal representative shared further details, “In addition, they threatened legal action if she contacted Kim Soo Hyun or the agency actors directly or posted photos online. In fact, after the second letter, there was no contact from Kim Soo Hyun, the agency, or other actors.”

This revelation has shocked many, as it suggests that the agency was actively trying to silence Kim Sae Ron, limiting her ability to speak out about her situation or seek support from those she trusted. Furthermore, Kim Sae Ron’s legal team disclosed that the bereaved family found the second certified letter while sorting through her belongings.

The contents of this letter reportedly included a direct warning related to Queen of Tears, Kim Soo Hyun’s drama. The letter allegedly stated, “if you upload such photos to social media or contact anyone from the agency, you will have to compensate the ‘Queen of Tears’ for any damages caused by such photos.”

This statement has sparked widespread backlash, with netizens criticizing GOLDMEDALIST for prioritizing their actor’s ongoing drama over the mental well-being of Kim Sae Ron. Many have expressed outrage, labeling the alleged actions of the agency as cruel and inhumane.