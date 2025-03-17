Were Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun caught on house date by fans in 2017? Alleged sasaeng account grabs attention

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and his alleged past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron continues to intensify as old photos, purportedly taken by sasaengs (obsessive stalker fans), have resurfaced online. These images, originally posted years ago, have once again ignited speculation about the nature of their connection, particularly regarding the timeline of their relationship.

A recent post on an online community platform has gained attention, racking up thousands of views in a short period. The post features photos and videos allegedly taken around 2017, with claims that they were obtained from a sasaeng account dedicated to Kim Sae Ron. The uploader noted that the sasaeng account had been actively sharing private photos and details about the actress for years before becoming inactive in 2020. Here's the original post:

What has particularly fueled the controversy is that the posts reportedly carried the hashtag #saeroncouple, hinting at a possible romantic relationship between Kim Sae Ron and an unidentified man in the images. Given the ongoing speculation surrounding her connection with Kim Soo Hyun, these resurfaced photos have sparked debates online.

According to the online post, the images were taken in the hallway of an apartment building, which the uploader claims was where Kim Sae Ron lived when she was still a minor. In one of the photos, Kim Sae Ron is seen standing in front of an apartment door, dressed casually. Beside her, a man wearing a red jacket is present, but his face is turned away from the camera, making it impossible to confirm his identity.

The ambiguity of the images has led to divided opinions among netizens. Some strongly believe that the man in the red jacket is Kim Soo Hyun, pointing out that he was once photographed wearing a similar jacket in a past advertisement. Others, however, argue that the connection is purely speculative, as there is no clear evidence that the man in the image is actually him. The poor quality of the photos, combined with the lack of visible facial features, has left room for debate.

Despite the uncertainty, many netizens believe that Kim Soo Hyun remains in deep water due to the ongoing scandal. If the man in the photos is indeed Kim Soo Hyun, it could further complicate his current situation, as it might serve as evidence supporting claims that their relationship began before Kim Sae Ron reached adulthood.

The controversy initially erupted when rumors of his past relationship with Kim Sae Ron surfaced, with the actress' family claiming that the two had been involved since 2015, when she was only 15 years old. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has since denied these accusations, stating that their romantic involvement did not begin until 2019, after she had reached adulthood. However, the recent surfacing of private photos and videos has cast doubt on the official stance provided by the actor’s agency.