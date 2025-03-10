Kim Sae Ron death: Actress' father decides to sue YouTuber Lee Jin Ho for 'unforgivable' actions during funeral and cyberbullying

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron's unnatural death on February 16 left her family heartbroken. Several past instances surrounding the actress surfaced since the tragic incident took place, including allegations of cyberbullying. In an interview with K-media Daily Sports on March 9, Kim Sae Ron's father and family members shared the painful impact of malicious rumors on the late actress and their entire family, and announced plans to take legal action against those responsible for spreading the false rumours.

Lee Jin Ho, a YouTube personality, had posted several videos discussing Bloodhounds actress Kim Sae Ron, focusing on her controversies, including a DUI incident and since-deleted Instagram photos with a man captioned "Marry". Following reports of her unexpected passing, Lee Jin Ho made these posts private and after her funeral, justified his actions by saying that the videos were posted after discussion with the late actress' agency. Kim Sae Ron's father considered the actions "absolutely unforgivable" and said that "They didn’t just ruin Sae Ron’s life, they shattered an entire family."

As per him, Lee Jin Ho twisted narratives to conceal his "vile intentions" of spreading "false claims" about the actress "visiting the ossuary and opening the urn, and rumors that our family squandered the money she earned." He expressed their distress, stating that YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, cyber-wreckers, and the media's indiscriminate reporting caused their family immense suffering. The family emphasized that these rumors led to secondary harm, with Kim Sae Ron's two younger sisters being "branded unfairly."

Their father urged for legal action against Lee Jin Ho and others responsible for formulating and spreading malicious content regarding them. He even considered calling him up and cursing at him but stopped himself from doing so, considering the repercussions his impulsive act might have had. So, according to him, law was the best way to deal with the unwanted situation. In a poignant admission, Kim Sae Ron's father expressed his overwhelming emotions, stating, "I feel so wronged, angry, and devastated." He then stated resolutely, "Fortunately, there are people supporting me, and a law firm is currently gathering evidence” against the late actress' online slanderers.