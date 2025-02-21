My Dearest Nemesis' Choi Hyun Wook recalls being REJECTED by first love; Moon Ga Young reacts, 'Like in drama'

Choi Hyun Wook, the poised and polished CEO of My Dearest Nemesis, recently opened up about his first love and first heartbreak. He made the revelation on episode 77 of Jang Do Yeon's Salon Drip 2 on February 11. The actor was accompanied by his ongoing drama co-star, Moon Ga Young, on the show. From reel to real, discover the uncanny similarities between Choi Hyun Wook and the character he brings to life on screen.

In the episode titled Am I Your Noon or Your Princess?, the actor revealed that he confessed his feelings to his middle school crush. He said, "I asked, 'Would you like to go out with me?' but she said no." Choi Hyun Wook mentioned that he still remembers the feeling of first love. That was when he experienced the first heartbreak of his life. After the rejection, he didn’t know how to face her at school the next day, so he kept his head down throughout class and then quietly left for home after basketball practice.

As he was about to complete his training, he received a text from the girl asking if he was sick. When he replied that he was indeed sick, she responded, "Can I change my answer from yesterday? I want to go out with you."

Sounds very K-drama-like, right? The more amusing part comes next: upon reading the text, his joy knew no bounds, prompting him to scream and run across the entire field. Moon Ga Young 's apt remark to that was, "Like in the drama?!"

This enthusiastic reaction hints that a similarly cute and crazy scene is likely in store for viewers in My Dearest Nemesis .

Watch the full episode here:

Choi Hyun Wook recalls almost losing his voice from all the screaming and describes it as the "purest emotion" he has ever felt.

His drama character, Ban Ju Yeon, shares a similar first love experience—facing rejection from Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) when he was a middle schooler.

Catch My Dearest Nemesis on Viki every Monday and Tuesday to see if his feelings for Baek Su Jeong are finally reciprocated!