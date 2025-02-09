Here's why Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook took multiple retakes during My Dearest Nemesis poster shoot; watch

The highly anticipated drama My Dearest Nemesis has given fans an exciting new behind-the-scenes glimpse of its poster shoot, offering a first look at the electric chemistry between its lead actors, Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook.

Based on a beloved webtoon, the drama weaves an interesting and unique tale of love, rivalry, and fate, following two individuals whose connection began in the virtual world of an online game during their school days, only to meet again under very different circumstances 16 years later. As former childhood gaming partners turned real-life boss and employee, their long-standing history adds layers of tension and unresolved emotions to their reunion, setting the stage for a swoon-worthy romance filled with witty banter and sweet moments.

The newly released behind-the-scenes video from the poster shoot not only shows the character's relationship but also displays the dedication of the cast in bringing their roles to life. Moon Ga Young, portraying the cool and guarded Baek Su Jeong, effortlessly channels her character’s nature as she poses for solo shots that reflect the lingering thoughts of a first love she cannot forget. Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Wook embodies the duality of Ban Ju Yeon, a chaebol heir with both a rebellious streak and deep emotional wounds, exuding both youthful charm and a mature presence.

As the two actors come together for their couple posters, the undeniable tension and playful energy between them shine through, offering a teasing preview of the fiery push-and-pull relationship awaiting viewers. Fans are charmed by their sizzling on-screen chemistry in the video and are eagerly counting down the days until the drama premieres.

One standout moment occurred while Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook were filming a scene in which Choi was trying to hide something from Moon, while she playfully attempted to sneak a peek and figure out what he was holding. As Choi tried to distract her and come up with some silly excuses, the two couldn’t contain their laughter, bursting into giggles multiple times and causing several retakes. Fans found their playful chemistry absolutely adorable.

Advertisement

With its unique plot, talented leads, and a perfect blend of nostalgia and workplace tension, My Dearest Nemesis is shaping up to be a must-watch. Furthermore, the drama is set to premiere on February 17 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available for streaming on Viki.