Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook's My Dearest Nemesis Ep 3-4 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what to expect

Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook's antics in My Dearest Nemesis, justifies the title of the show. They are each other's biggest nemesis, and will soon turn to be each other's dearest person soon. The show premiered on February 17 and dropped its first two episodes on Monday and Tuesday. We got a glimpse of the leads' drastic transition from teenage to adulthood.

In upcoming episodes, My Dearest Nemesis will explore the characters' personal struggles and complex relationships. The series begins with Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) developing feelings for each other through an online game. However, their initial connection turns sour when they meet in person and his age lie is exposed, leading to a harsh rejection from her. 16 years later, the two meet again as a boss and a subordinate.

Ban Ju Yeon, who tries hard to conceal his rock concert and webtoon loving side, gets caught by Baek Su Jeong numerous times. To keep her within his eyesight, he takes her to a party, where he saves her from a disrespectful chaebol and shockingly calls her "baby" in front of everyone. To see what happens next, South Korean viewers can watch episodes 3 and 4 on February 24 and 25, exclusively on tvN, while international fans, including Indian, can stream it on Viki.

Advertisement

In the following episodes, the two of them will start opening up to each other. Baek Su Jeong suddenly doesn't seem to hate Ban Ju Yeon anymore, shocking her co-workers. She even tells Ban Ju Yeon, "Like me all you want", to which he replies, "I'll like you more freely now." But the budding romance might be foiled as she might come to know that her gamer buddy, Black Dragon, from years ago, is the same man who orders her around in office now.