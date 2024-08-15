NCT Dream’s Jaemin’s Weverse update with Japanese caption sparks criticism on South Korea’s National Liberation Day

NCT Dream member Jaemin is currently under fire after his latest Weverse update went viral online. The K-pop idol shared a selfie with the caption in Japanese. Since today is South Korea’s National Liberation Day, commemorating the end of Japanese rule, his action sparked a lot of criticism. Many netizens even called him outright ‘ignorant.’

On August 15, after arriving in Japan for upcoming schedules, Jaemin took to his Weverse and shared a selfie with the caption “I’ve arrived” in Japanese. The post instantly went viral, and netizens from various online communities poured their criticism.

Today, August 15, marks the 79th National Liberation Day in both South and North Korea. The citizens are commemorating the day in 1945 when the nation was freed from 38 years of colonial rule.

So, Jaemin’s Japanese caption sparked much criticism. On an online Korean fan community, netizens commented, “Is he just being sarcastic? Or is he ignorant?”, “It’s weird that a Korean would use Japanese on a day like this, even for something like this huh.”

Some other comments were, “He didn’t think of raising the Korean flag, but he’s raising a Japanese flag instead. Isn’t that really funny? Lol”, and “He’s really over the line.”

Jaemin or SM Entertainment has yet to address the controversy.

Na Jae Min, better known by his stage name Jaemin, is a popular member of SM Entertainment’s boy band NCT and its sub-units. On August 24, 2016, he made his debut as a member of NCT Dream with their first digital single, Chewing Gum. On October 10, 2020, he also joined the band’s other sub-unit, NCT U, and continued his journey as a K-pop idol.

Currently, he is assigned as the lead dancer, lead rapper, sub-vocalist, visual, and center in NCT Dream and NCT U. Apart from music, he harbors a deep passion for more creative fields. In 2018, with a guest role in A-Teen, he made his acting debut. In 2019, he bagged his first main role in How to Hate You.

Additionally, he is a passionate photographer who recently held his debut exhibition from June 29 to July 19.



