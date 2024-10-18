NCT's Jaehyun set to make solo comeback with new single Unconditional prior to military enlistment

NCT's Jaehyun will be returning with his new single Unconditional ahead of his military enlistment. On August 26, 2024, he made his solo debut with the album J. He will also be appearing in the upcoming film You Will Die After Six Hours and the 2025 drama I Believe You. The idol is known for his sweet vocals and clean dancing.

On October 18, it was announced that NCT member Jaehyun is all geared up to release his upcoming single Unconditional on October 24 at 6 pm KST, which is 2:30 pm IST. Earlier it was also revealed that he would be holding his first solo concert on October 26 and 27 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

Jaehyun will be enlisting as an active-duty soldier to fulfil his mandatory military service on November 4. The agency revealed that the idol had applied to the Army Band and had received a notification of acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration. The agency also informed that on the day of his enlistment into the recruit training center, no official event would be held to prevent safety accidents and congestion as many soldiers and their families would also be present at the center.

Jaehyun is a permanent member of the fixed group NCT 127 which also includes Taeyoung, Johnny, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, and Jungwoo, and currently inactive member WinWin. They are known for their dynamic music and powerful performances. Some of their hits include Simon Says and Kick It. Their track, Cherry Bomb, was their claim to fame.