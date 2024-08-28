NCT's Taeil removed from group over alleged involvement in sexual crime case; investigation underway

Taeil, a member of the worldwide renowned K-pop boy group NCT is wrapped in sexual crime allegations. In new developments, SM Entertainment just now announced that Taeil has been removed from NCT in light of the allegations of him being involved in a sexual crime. Taeil’s alleged sexual crime case is currently under investigation.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment posted an official notice on their social media channels announcing that Taeil had been removed from NCT as he was accused in a criminal sexual crime case.

The announcement made by SM Entertainment stated that they have confirmed that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case which is related to a sexual crime. The agency added that while they were confirming facts, they recognized the severity of the matter and decided “it would no longer be possible for him (Taeil) to continue team activities”.

Adding that, after detailed discussions with Taeil, it has been decided that he would depart from the group.

The NCT agency further assured that “Taeil is faithfully participating in the police investigation and we will provide additional statements as the investigation progresses."

In the end, SM Entertainment apologized for the controversy caused by their artist.

It should be noted that further details about the alleged sexual offense committed by Taeil are completely under wraps.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, recently Taeil participated with NCT 127 during WALK comeback after a small hiatus due to fracture and surgery.

Taeil marked his debut with NCT through NCT U in April 2016 while he debuted with NCT 127 in July of the same year. Taeil was part of the initial lineup and debuted with NCT 127 on July 7, 2016, with their debut EP NCT #127.

NCT 127 is well known around the world for its experimental hip-hop music which has since created a wave in K-pop along with their applaudable rapping, vocal, and stage presence. They have further shown excellence with their intricate choreographies since their debut days.

NCT 127 most recently made a comeback with their sixth studio album WALK alongside a fiery music video for the title track of the same on July 15, 2024. Later, the group performed the Walk challenge as a full group when leader Taeyong joined during his military enlistment.

ALSO READ: NCT 127 finally does full group Walk dance challenge as Taeyong attends 8ECRET INVITATION fan meet amid military service; Watch