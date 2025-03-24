NewJeans announces hiatus from independent activities at ComplexCon Hong Kong amid ADOR dispute: ‘Might be our last'

NewJeans (NJZ) made a highly anticipated appearance at ComplexCon Hong Kong on March 23, marking their first official public event since facing legal restrictions on their independent activities. The performance came just days after the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR’s injunction, preventing the group from engaging in any professional work outside of the company’s authorization.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their future, the five-member group took the stage with unmatched energy, receiving an outpouring of love and support from thousands of devoted fans.

NewJeans' participation in the event was met with immense excitement, as fans from across the world gathered to see them perform. The members stunned attendees with their bold, transformed looks. Danielle surprised fans with a chic golden blonde bob, a striking contrast from her usual long hair, while Minji opted for a daring deep red color. The group’s fresh styles quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans and media alike praising their new looks.

However, beyond their new appearances, it was their setlist that truly left an impression. Unlike their usual performances, which often feature their signature hits, the group chose a different approach. Each member delivered a solo performance, covering well-known tracks from international artists. Danielle took on TLC’s R&B anthem No Scrubs, Minji performed Upsahl’s Smile for the Camera, Haerin mesmerized the audience with The Internet’s Don’t Cha, Hyein delivered a heartfelt rendition of SWV’s Use Your Heart, and Hanni closed the lineup with My Boo.

In addition to these solo stages, NewJeans also unveiled a brand-new song titled PIT STOP. The song’s debut generated a buzz among attendees, fueling speculation about its potential as a future release. Despite their current legal restrictions, the performance demonstrated that NewJeans remains committed to their music and to their fans, even in the face of uncertainty.

Following their electrifying performance, the members took a moment to speak directly to their fans, delivering an emotional message about their current situation. Addressing the recent court ruling, they announced that they would be temporarily suspending all independent activities. They shared, “It is with a heavy heart that we share this news. Today’s performance might be our last one for a while. In respect of the court’s decision, we have decided to temporarily halt all activities. It was not an easy decision, but we believe it is a necessary one at this moment.”

NewJeans' decision to pause their activities follows the Seoul Central District Court’s March 21 ruling, which reinforced ADOR’s claim over the group’s contracts. The court’s decision legally prevents the members from signing independent agreements or engaging in professional work outside of ADOR’s control. The ruling was a major setback for the group, who had been seeking more autonomy in their career decisions.

In response to the verdict, the members have openly expressed their disappointment and have revealed their intention to file an objection. Their legal team is reportedly working on an appeal, with hopes of overturning the decision.