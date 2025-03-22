NewJeans expresses disappointment over court ruling in favor of ADOR, stresses need for ‘change and growth’ in K-pop industry

On March 21, HYBE's subsidiary ADOR won their injunction request against NJZ (formerly known as NewJeans). The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of the agency, temporarily banning the girl group from signing independent advertisement deals and participating in entertainment activities without ADOR's approval. Following that, the girl group shared their thoughts on the verdict in an exclusive interview with TIME on March 22, shedding light on the current state of the K-pop industry.

In the recent interview, NJZ members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein expressed their dissatisfaction regarding the Seoul court's verdict and assessed the gravity of the matter. They recognized that the situation was not an isolated incident concerning them but was a prevalent issue in the K-pop industry. "Maybe this is just the current reality in Korea," they said. As per the quintet, transforming the K-pop industry would be a slow and gradual process.

Regarding the impact of the ruling on them, NJZ mentioned, "Compared to everything we've been through so far, this is just another step in our journey." This showcased that the girl group did not lose hope and stood their ground. However, they emphasized that their case was an example of the fact that the South Korean entertainment industry needed "change and growth." Following that, the group also made a poignant remark—"It almost feels like Korea wants to turn us into revolutionaries."

The statement might imply that the system in Korea was pushing them to take drastic or radical actions to bring about change. They might now come back stronger to keep fighting for their rights. Notably, the group previously announced plans to contest the court's verdict on the injunction case through a formal objection process. During this process, they intend to present supplementary legal arguments and provide more extensive evidence to support their case.

NJZ's decision was based on their argument that HYBE and ADOR used their power and influence to prevent them from attaining several crucial materials needed to back their case in the court. They also alleged them of manipulating sources to not cooperate with the girl group members.