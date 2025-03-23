NewJeans under fire for close ties with 'outcast' fan who targeted hate towards BTS, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT

The ongoing controversy surrounding NJZ (NewJeans) has taken another turn, with the group now facing criticism over their alleged close ties with a fan. This latest issue comes in the wake of a court ruling that accepted ADOR’s request for an injunction to maintain the agency’s authority and prohibit NJZ members from independently signing advertising contracts. With intense public attention already on the group, netizens are now fixated on the nature of their interactions with a particular fan.

On March 22, images and screenshots began making rounds on online forums, sparking heated discussions. The photos, originally shared by a fan account, included photographs of NJZ members Hanni and Danielle posing with a fan, as well as screenshots of conversations that allegedly detailed plans to meet in November near HYBE’s headquarters. The fan in question is reportedly a woman in her 30s, who is said to have maintained close ties with the group and even received gifts from them.

Adding to the controversy, claims have surfaced suggesting that this particular fan was also in contact with ADOR’s CEO, Min Hee Jin. While the exact nature of their interactions remains unclear, the revelations have left many netizens questioning the boundaries between idols and their fans.

As the screenshots gained traction online, the situation quickly escalated, with many expressing discomfort over the idea of idols forming personal connections with individual fans. The backlash became even more severe when additional claims suggested that the fan in question was allegedly known for operating a hate account that targeted other idols including BTS, LE SSERAFIM, and ILLIT.

Discussions across social media and online communities have been intense, with netizens expressing a mix of shock, disappointment, and frustration. Many argued that idols maintaining private relationships with fans, especially those linked to controversial activities, crosses a line and damages their public image.

While idols interacting with fans is not unusual, critics found it troubling that NJZ appeared to have a personal relationship with someone allegedly known for spreading negativity about other artists. Others were frustrated by the increasing number of issues surrounding the group, questioning how so many scandals could emerge in such a short period. The revelation that the fan in question was reportedly an "outcast fan" who frequently criticized other idols only added to the outrage.

Following the uproar, the fan at the center of the controversy issued an apology. In their statement, they expressed regret for any harm their actions may have caused NJZ and clarified that there were no further interactions beyond what had been revealed. However, the apology has done little to quell the outrage, as netizens continue to demand accountability from both the group and their management.