NewJeans promotes Pit Stop ahead of 2025 ComplexCon despite ruling in ADOR’s favor; fans ask ‘isn’t this illegal?’

NJZ (NewJeans) is preparing to debut a new song, Pit Stop, at 2025 ComplexCon on March 23. The timing of the release aligns with the Chinese Grand Prix, creating additional buzz around the event. The group recently teased the song on their independent X account on March 22, sharing a brief announcement with the caption “D-1.” While fans eagerly anticipate the performance, the announcement has also raised concerns due to the group’s ongoing legal dispute with ADOR, their management company.

The song’s debut comes just two days after the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR’s injunction, which prevents NJZ members from independently signing advertising contracts and aims to maintain the agency’s control over their professional activities. Given this ruling, the decision to release a song independently has sparked debate among netizens, with many questioning whether this move could be seen as a violation of the court order.

Discussions online reflect divided opinions, with some expressing confusion over how the group is proceeding with the release despite the legal restrictions. Many have speculated about whether NJZ’s decision to promote Pit Stop through a separate social media account could be used against them in future court proceedings.

Some have suggested that if the song is released under a different name or through unofficial channels, it could be seen as a breach of contract, potentially strengthening ADOR’s case. Others have simply questioned whether the song’s release was originally canceled and if NJZ is taking a risk by moving forward with the performance.

Despite the ongoing controversy, a large segment of NJZ’s fanbase has continued to show unwavering support. Many are celebrating the group’s resilience and expressing excitement for the new song’s debut. Fans have taken to social media to share words of encouragement, focusing on the group’s upcoming musical activities rather than the legal complications surrounding their activities.

As Pit Stop makes its way to the stage at ComplexCon, questions remain about the potential consequences NJZ could face in light of the court ruling. With tensions running high and public opinion sharply divided, all eyes will be on NJZ as they take the stage, leaving many to wonder how this situation will unfold in the coming weeks.