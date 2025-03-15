LE SSERAFIM’s agency Source Music postpones second lawsuit hearing against Min Hee Jin to May 30

LE SSERAFIM's agency Source Music's lawsuit against former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin for 500 million KRW has been postponed until May 30, 2025, for its second hearing. Source Music requested and the court granted a rescheduling of the hearing, which was originally scheduled for March 14, 2025.

As per Daum, the change was made to avoid unnecessary controversy, as LE SSERAFIM was scheduled to make a comeback on the same day.

The first hearing in this case took place on January 10, 2025. During this session, Source Music argued that Min Hee Jin had publicly made false statements about LE SSERAFIM, particularly during her emergency press conference.

The ongoing legal dispute between Min Hee Jin and Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE, has become one of the most closely watched conflicts in the K-pop industry.

What began as a disagreement over management decisions and artist promotions has escalated into a hefty damage lawsuit, reflecting deeper tensions within the company.

In the past, Min Hee Jin addressed claims of meddling in ADOR's management at an emergency press conference. She stated at this press conference that HYBE had originally intended for NewJeans (now known as NJZ) to be the first girl group to be signed to their label but instead chose to release LE SSERAFIM first.

She also claimed that NewJeans' promotional activities were later restricted by HYBE.

The case also delved into disputes over the casting and training process of NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, highlighting deep-seated conflicts over artist development and management rights within HYBE’s ecosystem.

Source Music responded by absolutely refuting these claims and asserting that Min Hee Jin's statements were improper and false. She was charged by the company with disseminating misleading information and harming K-pop group LE SSERAFIM's reputation. As a result, Source Music sued Min Hee Jin for damages totaling 500 million KRW.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, LE SSERAFIM, under Source Music, has continued their activities and released their 5th mini-album, HOT, on the rescheduled hearing date.

The upcoming hearing on May 30, 2025, is anticipated to clarify the legal arguments and possible settlements in this widely reported industry dispute, as both parties maintain their stances.