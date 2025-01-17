BLACKPINK full group comeback: YG Entertainment forms new project team to plan upcoming release

YG Entertainment recently decided to go back to being a music-focused label by ending management contracts with all its actors. During then, they have also mentioned their future plans regarding their top K-pop group, BLACKPINK's future activities. The label revealed the formation of a new project: BLACKPINK's ensuing comeback and world tour.

The four members of BLACKPINK—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—are currently busy with their solo activities. Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa are gearing up for the release of their solo albums this year, and Rosé, who already released her debut album, rosie, in December last year, is currently appearing in various shows and interviews. While being swarmed with solo work, the BLACKPINK members are also planning for a full group comeback this year.

The girl group is set to reunite for a highly anticipated comeback in May 2025, as reported by a South Korean media outlet on January 2. It will mark their first work as a group since their BORN PINK era in 2022. Following the comeback, the quartet will embark on a world tour and are expected to make stops in many cities across Asia, North America, and Europe. BLACKPINK was last seen impressing fans in their group stage at Coachella 2023. Since then, BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding their future activities.

With YG's announcement of a new project team dedicated solely to BLACKPINK, it can be said that the preparation for the comeback is on. YG has been streamlining its operations by cutting less successful ventures and focusing on its main business lately. That is one of the reasons they decided to part ways with their actors and focus primarily on music. Last year, they brought YGX under their Global Training Center, utilizing its expertise to boost their music operations. They are internalizing the musician training center YGX and expanding its in-house production team from 10 to 50.

The reason for YG Entertainment's decision to change its working structure is mainly because of BLACKPINK's upcoming big show. Besides BLACKPINK's 2025 comeback and world tour, YGE is also reported to be busy with the packed schedules of BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, and 2NE1.

BABYMONSTER, who made a remarkable debut last April, swiftly established themselves in the K-pop sphere. Within their first year, they released a debut mini-album, followed by their first full-length album in November, and embarked on a global fan meeting and tour. They sold nearly 1.6 million albums within their debut year. They are to go on another world tour, kicking off with a concert in Seoul this January.

As for TREASURE, they will maintain a tight promotional schedule with their 'TREASURE 2025 FIRST US TOUR [SPECIAL MOMENT]' in April, featuring performances in four major US cities—New York, Washington DC, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Later this year, the group will embark on a worldwide tour in October. YGE also plans to provide more support to their popular group 2NE1, who are currently celebrating their 15th anniversary with a successful tour.

