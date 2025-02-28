NewJeans hints at new music concept? Group launches X, YouTube and TikTok accounts as NJZ

NJZ (formerly NewJeans) members announced several interesting updates in their newly created account on Instagram. On February 27, they introduced a fresh logo for the new group identity and launched their social media accounts. The group also dropped stunning graphics in the logo drop video, sparking curiosity among fans as to whether they are subtle hints to the concept of their new music.

NJZ's logo is an amalgamation of vibrant hues, with the group name in its center. The name is present on a cookie, shaped like a cat, presenting a blend of cute and cool. The teaser dropped to unveil the logo, which included the names of all five members of the girl group written in a similar pattern to NJZ. The cookies with their group name and the members' names get sprinkles added on them and get dropped on a plate with a fork and knife. Fans have several speculations regarding the video and the page logo, hinting at a 60s concept in their new music.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to mention that the concept gives "Psychedelic Core, an artistic style characteristic of the 60s, an era that revolutionized music, fashion, art and lifestyle forever." The possibility of the concept stems from the style and use of colors in the graphics of the post. No matter what the concept, fans seem to have loved the graphics of the video. They expressed their admiration for the same by writing tweets like "One thing NjZ’s team will never play about is their graphics and animations."

Besides the logo launch video, they also launched several new social media accounts, including X, YouTube and TikTok. The links to the accounts were shared on the Instagram stories of NJZ's official account. Fans came together to support them, with an X user writing, "Make sure you follow NJZ on all their official social media platforms." Another post read, "Guys, help promote ALL of NJZ's social networks; please let's help them gain followers."