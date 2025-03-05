LE SSERAFIM faces KBS disqualification: Multiple HOT album songs deemed unsuitable for broadcast due to lyrics

LE SSERAFIM’s upcoming comeback with their 5th mini-album HOT has hit an unexpected roadblock after KBS’ music deliberation board ruled multiple tracks ineligible for broadcast. Among them, the song Ash was flagged due to its allegedly problematic lyrical content, but it wasn’t the only track affected. According to KBS’ latest March 5 evaluation, many songs from the HOT album were also deemed unsuitable for broadcast.

KBS evaluates songs before allowing them to air on TV and radio programs. In their latest deliberation, several songs from LE SSERAFIM’s HOT album were deemed unfit for broadcast due to concerns about lyrics containing inappropriate themes. Ash was reportedly banned due to references to mental and physical struggles, self-harm, or other disturbing themes. Other tracks, including Born Fire, Come Over, and So Cynical (Badum), were also ruled ineligible.

As a result of this decision, LE SSERAFIM will not be able to perform or promote these tracks on KBS programs, including Music Bank, unless the lyrics are modified and re-submitted for approval.

One of the key highlights of LE SSERAFIM’s HOT album is the increased songwriting contributions of member Huh Yunjin. She is credited for co-writing and composing three of the album’s songs, including HOT (the title track), So Cynical (Badum), and Ash. While fans have praised Yunjin’s involvement, some have speculated that KBS’s strict stance on Ash and other tracks might be linked to the group’s bolder, more introspective themes.

This isn’t the first time K-pop songs have faced restrictions from public broadcasters, as networks enforce strict guidelines regarding explicit, violent, or controversial content. However, many fans argue that KBS' standards are overly rigid, leading to important artistic messages being censored.

According to KBS policy, songs that are ruled ineligible can be revised and re-submitted for another round of evaluation. Agencies often choose to adjust problematic lyrics to comply with broadcast regulations while maintaining the song’s original meaning and intent.

At this time, HYBE Labels has not announced whether they will edit and resubmit the banned songs. However, if the agency chooses to keep the lyrics unchanged, the disqualified songs will still be available for streaming on digital platforms and may be performed at concerts, fan meetings, and non-KBS music shows.

As news of KBS’s decision spread, LE SSERAFIM’s fanbase, FEARNOTs, took to social media to express their thoughts. Some fans criticized KBS’ restrictions, arguing that their interpretation of lyrics can sometimes be too conservative and limit creative freedom. Others believe that broadcast regulations are necessary to ensure that content is suitable for general audiences, particularly younger viewers.

Despite these restrictions, LE SSERAFIM is continuing with their comeback plans, set to drop HOT on March 14. Additionally, the group is preparing various promotional activities, including variety show appearances, behind-the-scenes content, and social media campaigns, ensuring their return will still make a major impact.