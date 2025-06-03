Ananya Panday reveals how she changed herself in relationships to 'please' her partner: ‘I start dressing…’

Ananya Panday is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood currently. The Call Me Bae star often makes sure to be vocal about her feelings. Be it personal or professional life, fans are often excited to know about all the happenings in her life. The actress often makes it to the headlines for her relationships, and now in a recent interview, the actress spoke about how she has often changed herself in her previous relationships, which is not good.

Ananya Panday confesses to overlooking red flags in a guy when she is deeply in love with the person. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress further admitted that she changes herself a lot for the person she is with. Citing examples, Panday revealed that she starts watching the same films as the person she is with or starts dressing up like him and blamed her ‘people pleasing personality trait’ for this. “It is not good,” she said.

Having said this, the actress also said that everyone should be themselves in a relationship, and your partner should accept you for who you are. Talking about red flags in a relationship, she named ‘cheating, lying and disrespecting in public’ the biggest ones.

“I think someone who can’t be happy for you when you are doing well is a big red flag, especially for successful women. I also feel bad for men because they are often put under this societal pressure that they need to be a certain way,” said Ananya.

Talking about her work front, she was last seen in Kesari: Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. The actress portrayed the role of Dilreet Gill, who played a key role in the film that explores the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

She has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty now. It was only recently confirmed that she is the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The first look poster has already created quite an excitement. This will be the duo’s second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She will also be seen reviving her role as Bae in Amazon Prime’s Call Me Bae.

