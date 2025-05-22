Suhana Khan’s birthday filled with BFF love: Ananya Panday calling her a sweet nickname, Shanaya Kapoor’s wishes for ‘sister’ are goals

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor have been a close-knit trio since their childhood. They never fail to express their affection and support for each other. Suhana’s 25th birthday was no different, as it was filled with BFF love. Ananya had an adorable nickname for the birthday girl, while Shanaya sent heartfelt wishes to her ‘sister.’ Their friendship is pure goals!

Today, May 22, 2025, on the special occasion of Suhana Khan’s birthday, her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor showered her with love. The Call Me Bae actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture from Kolkata Knight Riders’ victory last year in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the photo, Suhana was seen hugging her younger brother AbRam, while Ananya and Shanaya stood with them happily. They were seen wearing purple t-shirts with ‘Champions’ written on them. In her cute wish, Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday, my sweet little Suzie Pie!! There's no one like you (heart-eye emoji) ilysm forever Suhaf (red heart emoji) @suhanakhan2.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya dropped a picture with Suhana from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Portofino. She said, “Happy birthday, sister (pink heart emoji).”

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is also close to Suhana Khan, posted a sweet picture with her on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best (red heart emoji) @suhanakhan2.”

It is going to be a very special birthday for Suhana Khan, as she has reportedly begun shooting for her big-screen debut, King. It will be her first collaboration with her dad, Shah Rukh Khan. Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates on the casting of the Siddharth Anand directorial.

Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, and Abhay Verma will be seen in key roles. After a schedule in Mumbai, the shooting will head to Europe. The makers of the action thriller are currently targeting the October to December 2026 window for its theatrical release.

