Homebound actor Vishal Jethwa brushes off rumors of rift between Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter: ‘Wo bahut hi…’

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa are on cloud nine as their film, Homebound, was screened at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. The movie received a standing ovation and praise from the elite audience. However, on the other hand, a viral video left people guessing if things weren't right between Janhvi and Ishaan. And now, their co-star Vishal Jethwa has cleared the air and dismissed rumors of any rift between them.

Advertisement

In an interview with Zoom, the Salaam Venky actor said, "Yeh sab baatein ban jaati hai. Aisa kuchh hai nahi. Maine Ishaan-Janhvi ko kaam karte dekha hai aur wo bahut hi comfortably kaam kar sakte hain (I have seen Ishaan and Janhvi working together and they are comfortable with each other)." Vishal also called the duo each other's 'well-wishers.'

Talking about the viral video wherein Janhvi Kapoor reportedly ignored her Dhadak co-actor when he offered his hand on stage, Jethwa explained what actually happened at that moment. The 30-year-old stated that he was holding the trail of Janhvi's outfit and was clueless about how to do it.

He added, "Main bas uski madad kar raha tha. Janhvi jab upar chadh rahi thi, toh Ishan haath de raha tha par wo apne kapde hold karke khadi thi isiliye usne haath nahi diya hoga (I was just trying to help her. And when Janhvi climbed up the stage, Ishaan offered his hand. She was holding her clothes, which is probably why she didn’t take his hand)."

Advertisement

Dismissing the speculations about Janhvi being rude and disrespectful towards Ishaan, the Mardaani 2 star mentioned that she is intelligent enough not to disrespect anyone.

Furthermore, in the same interview, Vishal Jethwa reacted to allegations of being rude towards Ishaan. Addressing another viral video that showed him and Janhvi lost in conversation while Ishaan was busy in the interview, he explained that Ishaan was trying to help him understand the question.

The actor mentioned facing trouble due to a change in language in Cannes, which was why he wasn't clear about the interview questions. Lastly, Vishal said, "I respect Ishaan immensely. I am thankful to him for always guiding me."

For the unknown, Homebound received a 9-minute-long standing ovation following its big premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025. Produced by Karan Johar, the movie faced a major controversy when the film's cinematographer, Pratik Shah, was accused of s*xual misconduct.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Ahan Shetty takes on 'mamu duty' as he lovingly cradles Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's newborn Evaarah