Cannes 2025: Homebound's Vishal Jethwa brings special companion to global event; Karan Johar turns French street into personal runway

Ever since the team of Homebound announced that their movie is heading to the 78th Cannes Film Festival, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness them at the global event. Well, the makers and the actors have finally reached France, days after the international fest kickstarted on May 13, 2025. While Karan Johar has taken over the streets, Vishal Jethwa brought a very special companion for his Cannes debut.

Yesterday, May 18, 2025, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa departed from Mumbai to be part of the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, 2025. A while ago, Homebound producer Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and dropped stunning images of himself, putting his best fashion foot forward at the French Riviera.

For the photoshoot, the filmmaker channelized his inner model and took over the streets in a well-tailored pink three-piece suit. He rounded off his look with a black shirt, dark eyewear, and formal shoes, impressing stars like Twinkle Khanna, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Huma Qureshi, and more online.

Dropping the photo dump, he expressed, “Yes we Cannes!!! DAY 1.”

Karan Johar’s post from Cannes:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was joined by actor Vishal Jethwa, who took his mother as his companion to the fest. Taking to his social media handle, the popular TV and film actor expressed his happiness at living the dream he often saw with open eyes.

In the captions, an emotional Vishal stated that since childhood, he had dreamt of flying in an airplane and then jetting off to a foreign land.

But his biggest aspiration was to take his mother abroad on a flight. While he is excited to be part of the coveted film festival, nothing can beat the joy of attending Cannes 2025 with his mother. “Thank you very much for all your love and support. All this could never be possible without the love of you. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” the Tiger 3 actor penned.

Vishal Jethwa takes his mother to Cannes 2025:

Talking about Homebound, the Neeraj Ghaywan directorial is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Starring Ishaan, Janhvi, and Vishal, the film premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2025. It is also the festival’s official selection in the Un Certain Regard category.

