Spirit: What is Deepika Padukone’s exit controversy from Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, and how did Triptii Dimri bag it?

Prabhas starrer Spirit has been making quite the buzz online with huge updates taking the center stage. Initially, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone had been reported to be the leading lady, making it her second collaboration with the Rebel Star after Kalk 2898 AD.

While the reports were making the headlines, it was soon said that Deepika had walked out of the project. Following days after the same, the makers officially updated that Animal fame Triptii Dimri would be leading the star cast alongside Prabhas.

Why did the whole negotiation with Deepika Padukone fall in pieces, and how did Triptii come in after the former’s exit?

Why did Deepika Padukone walk out of Spirit?

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the film industry, who has led a career with blockbuster ventures to her name. After her striking performance in Kalki 2898 AD and embracing motherhood, the actress is taking up projects with talented star casts and filmmakers.

As the actress is set to make her 5th collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan with the film King, everyone was eager to notice how she would likely be working under Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction, that too with Prabhas in the lead.

While there is no doubt that Vanga is known to receive polarizing reception from his films, be it Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, Spirit would also likely follow suit, especially being treated as an ‘A-rated’ venture.

Despite all these elements, Deepika Padukone had come onboard for the film with sources revealing she was impressed with the storyline and how Vanga had developed her character. While in the early stages, she was not interested in the project to spend time with her newborn, the Prabhas starrer’s delays had paved the way for her to come onboard.

However, just a matter of days after the news of her inclusion sank in, it was reported that Deepika had walked out of the project. As per sources, the Bajirao Mastani actress decided to part ways from the venture owing in failure to meet her demands by the producers and directors.

The details that came out referred that Deepika had apparently quoted a remuneration of Rs 40 crore from the makers while they were only interested in paying her Rs 20 crore. Additionally, the actress wanted her schedule fixed, providing her adequate time for personal life.

As the initial negotiations itself was failing to hold ground, Sandeep Reddy Vanga had asked the actress to learn Telugu for the role to act and dub herself. Owing to all these factors, Deepika Padukone is said to have walked out of the project.

Interestingly, earlier, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also onboard for the project at a point. However, failure to meet their remuneration standards also led them to walk out.

How did Triptii Dimri become involved in Spirit?

Triptii Dimri had previously made quite the sensational impact among audiences with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. As the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial became a massive blockbuster at the box office, the biggest breakthrough was for Triptii, who played the role of Zoya.

While various other actresses’ names were being speculated, including SSE fame Rukmini Vasanth, it was Triptii herself who officially confirmed her part in Prabhas starrer.

As the actress had already made her mark and had experience working with Sandeep Vanga in an earlier stage, it makes sense how the Dhadak 2 actress was easily roped in, making her official entry into South Indian cinema.

See Triptii Dimri’s official casting:

Interestingly, in an early interview of the actress, Triptii Dimri had rebuked the rumors of being part of Spirit. In her conversation during that time, the actress made it clear everything was just speculation and hoped to manifest something of that sort. Now, it seems her wishes had finally fallen through to become the co-lead of one of the most anticipated ventures in Indian cinema.

How are people reacting to Triptii’s casting?

As the makers of Spirit officially announced Triptii Dimri as the female lead of Spirit, netizens were upto discourse on the same. While many loved the actress’s casting, some were still disheartened after Deepika’s exit.

While this may be subjective, director Ram Gopal Varma took it to his official social media handle to express his joy in Triptii’s casting and lauded her skills as an actress.

Replying to a tweet made by Vanga, the Shiva director said, “Hey, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Going by both her tremendous screen presence and performance which you showcased in ANIMAL, I think your decision will make her the NEXT BIG THING IN BOLLWOOD far beyond the current BIGGIES…CONGRAAATS Triptii Dimri High Time for your SPIRIT to FLY into the SKY.”

Ram Gopal Varma praises Triptii Dimri’s casting in Spirit

With the actress expressing her gratitude towards RGV for his kind words, the director hopes she will kill it in the cop action drama alongside Prabhas.

