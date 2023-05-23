Sanya Malhotra recalls fan touched her inappropriately while clicking a photo: ‘Nobody helped me’

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who was recently seen in the Netflix film Kathal, has opened up about a horrifying experience while traveling in Delhi metro once. She also revealed that a few years ago, a man came to her for clicking a picture, and touched her inappropriately. However, nobody came to help her, claimed the actress. Just a few days ago, actress Aahana Kumra schooled a fan after he put his arm around her waist while clicking a picture with her.

Sanya Malhotra says a group of boys teased and touched her in Delhi metro

Recalling her horrific experience of harassment in Delhi, Sanya Malhotra told Hauterrfly that she was once returning home in the evening from college, when a group of boys also boarded the metro. She said that they ‘teased and touched’ her until she de-boarded the metro. “I was alone so I stayed quiet. It was such a situation when I couldn’t do anything. They started teasing and touching. I felt helpless but I knew if I will say anything, anything can happen. People generally say, ‘Kuch kara kyun nahi tumne?’ But when that situation comes, haath, paer phool jaate hain. You only want to survive that situation.”

She added that to her surprise, no one in the metro came to help her. “Then I got out of Rajiv Chowk and they all started following me. They were all tall, muscular men. Thank god for the crowd at that station, I rushed to the washroom and called my father. I asked him to come and pick me up,” she shared.

Sanya Malhotra recalls being inappropriately touched by a fan

Sanya Malhotra said that she also had a horrific incident a few years ago in Mumbai. This was after she became a known face in the film industry. Sanya said that there must be footage somewhere on the Internet as she was spotted somewhere. She recalled that a man came to click a picture with her and put his hand on her butt. “I was like, ‘What the hell?’ But again, the photographers didn’t help me. They were seeing that I am not comfortable. I was so angry, I called him back and told him, ‘You did wrong’,” said Sanya.

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Kathal, co-starring Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav. The film released on Netflix on May 19. Set in a small town in India, Kathal portrays a police investigation that commences after two prized jackfruits go missing from a local politician's garden.