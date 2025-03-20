Sanya Malhotra’s sassy and hot beach look-book is the ultimate seaside fashion inspo

Sanya Malhotra, who recently charmed folks with her bold and impactful performance in Mrs., was on vacation on the shores celebrating the showbiz milestone. Often lauded for her humorously witty reels and jaw-dropping dance moves, Sanya Malhotra's fashion game also makes her a fan favorite. Here are her 3 beach looks, which serve as the perfect fashion inspo for a sunny seaside excavation.

Sanya Malhotra in Blue Bikini

Sanya Malhotra made her sunny beach look hot and fun with a cobalt blue bikini, a color strikingly popping up on a bright day. The bikini top featured straps and two blue rose appliques on each strap, adding a cutesy edge to the otherwise sultry fit.

Sanya wore similar bikini bottoms, covering it with a sheer blue sarong up to the thighs.

The Kathal actress opted for gold-girly aesthetics for this beach look, flaunting multiple golden hoops and earrings. She also adorned an elegant nose ring. Sanya wore her go-to smartwatch, stacking it with gold and beaded bracelets.

With a beach hat and brown-tinted sunglasses, Malhotra completed her vacay get-up.

Sanya Malhotra in denim shorts

In her other beach look from last year, Sanya glammed up in a button-down shirt and shorts ensemble. Paired with a bralette, this combo exuded effortless charm but vogue vibes.

Advertisement

For this look, The actress sported a gray bralette with a V-neckline. She layered the top with a sage green oversized shirt, buttoned down for a breezy and stylish look. Sanya paired the top combo with washed-out blue denim shorts.

Sanya accessorized her fresh and peppy beach look with chunky golden hoops and earrings. She adorned a gorgeous red bead chain necklace, adding a chic angle to the fit.

The revered dancer kept her hairstyle sleek and polished, acing the clean girl aesthetics.

Sanya Malhotra in all black

Sanya’s all-black look for the beach day is equal parts elegant and effortless. Perfectly complementing the gorgeous beach sunset, Sanya’s black outfit added a sassy touch to a breezy day.

The Mrs. actress wore a three-piece look for the beach evening, including a black bikini top with spaghetti straps. She layered the bralette with black mesh fabric, adding a vivacious touch to the fit. Sanya paired the look with a matching ruched pencil skirt.

Advertisement

Sanya accessorized this top combo with a dainty white beaded necklace and chunky golden hoops, perfect for complementing beach aesthetics.

Sanya Malhotra’s effortless beach looks mostly include all-natural makeup with a glowy base and nude pink lips. Her bouncy curls are a natural accessory to her laid-back looks, perfectly enhancing her breezy beach looks.