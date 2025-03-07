Mrs. director Arati Kadav criticizes Bollywood for ‘glorifying’ Karwa Chauth and making it ‘gender-neutral’: ‘That portrayal bothers me’

Arati Kadav's Mrs. has captivated audiences with its unfiltered take on a woman's journey through marriage and the weight of societal expectations within a new family. A remake of Jeo Baby's Malayalam hit The Great Indian Kitchen, the film has been widely praised for its thought-provoking narrative and Sanya Malhotra's gripping performance. Recently, the director shared her perspective on the Karwa Chauth scene in the film, expressing concerns over how Bollywood has overly romanticized the tradition and presented it in a way that dilutes its gendered reality, a depiction she finds troubling.

Arati Kadav, in a conversation with Indian Express, shed light on the inclusion of the Karwa Chauth scene in Mrs., revealing that it was a last-minute addition made just 20 days before filming. She felt it was impossible to depict domestic life in a Hindi film without addressing the widely practiced ritual, especially given how Bollywood has romanticized it over the years.

Advertisement

Unlike the original Malayalam film, which deeply rooted its critique in South Indian customs, Kadav wanted to reflect the realities of North India, where Karwa Chauth holds significant cultural weight.

She also expressed concern over how Bollywood has transformed the tradition into a grand celebration and said, "Bollywood has glorified the ritual, turning it into something celebratory and even gender-neutral. That portrayal bothers me. Our films have normalized it to such an extent that it has come to influence entire generations."

Arati also highlighted how cinema plays a crucial role in shaping cultural norms, questioning the impact of Bollywood's long-standing romanticization of Karwa Chauth. She pondered the dilemma women face, who may not wish to observe the fast but feel compelled due to societal expectations reinforced by decades of on-screen glorification.

Advertisement

Through Mrs., she aimed to challenge this narrative, not with loud defiance, but through nuanced storytelling. While the final version of the scene is more restrained compared to the original intense script, she hopes its subtlety still sparks reflection and encourages audiences to reconsider ingrained traditions.

In Mrs., a newlywed, Richa (Sanya Malhotra) finds herself reluctantly observing her first Karwa Chauth under the supervision of her husband's aunt (Loveleen Mishra) in the absence of her mother-in-law. Despite her lack of enthusiasm, she is expected to follow the rituals, highlighting the film's deeper themes of societal expectations and personal autonomy.

The film delves into resilience, self-discovery, and the silent struggles of women finding their voice in a patriarchal setup. Adapted from the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, it follows Richa's journey as an aspiring dancer navigating the confines of tradition after marriage. Streaming on ZEE5 since February 7, the film also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in pivotal roles.