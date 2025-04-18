Thug Life First Single OUT: Wedding anthem Jinguchaa has Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan vibing as Sanya Malhotra sets the stage ablaze

Mani Ratnam directed Thug Life, which is all set for a theatrical release on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the same, the makers have kickstarted the official promotions for the movie with a press meet, followed by releasing its first single.

Well, the production house of Raaj Kamal Films International dropped the ultimate peppy wedding-themed track from Thug Life, named Jinguchaa. The video features Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR soaking in the wedding festivities while Sanya Malhotra kills it with her moves on stage.

Check out the video here:

Sharing the much-anticipated first single from the movie, the makers captioned the post as “#Jinguchaa Out Now #Thugsweddinganthem#Thuglife #ThuglifeFromJune5 #KamalHaasan #SilambarasanTR A #ManiRatnam Film An @arrahman Musical. A @ikamalhaasan Lyrical.”

Coming back to Thug Life, besides Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, and others in key roles.

The storyline and direction of the film are handled by Mani Ratnam alone. Thug Life promises an uplifting musical score, all thanks to its talented musical composer AR Rahman.

Recently, during the press meet for the film, Kamal Haasan revealed that the first idea for the story of Thug Life was of his own. He revealed that it was from one of the many ideas that he had discussed with Mani Ratnam a long time back.

In his words, “We discussed many stories...Mani Ratnam said to me that he liked one of my old scripts, and I told him to take it.. He just drew inspiration from that script & he went in his own route with it.”

Besides Kamal Haasan, the film has also grabbed much excitement as it marks the reunion of stars Silambarasan TR with Trisha Krishnan, after their hit film previously Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

