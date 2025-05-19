Thug Life: Censor Board mutes two words in Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam's film

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life is all set to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. The film’s certification was completed on May 19, 2025, and it has received a UA 16+ rating from the CBFC.

As per the certificate, the film’s runtime is 165.42 minutes, which translates to approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. The film has not undergone any additional cuts but has muted two curse words.

Thug Life unfolds within a crime-ridden mafia world, led by Rangaraaya Sakthivel and his brother Manickam. Amidst a brutal shootout, Sakthivel saves a young boy named Amaran and, believing their destinies are intertwined, raises him as his own son.

Years later, Sakthivel becomes the target of an assassination attempt and is presumed dead—only to suspect that Amaran may be behind the betrayal.

With revenge in his heart, Sakthivel sets out to settle scores with his son Amaran and brother, Manickam, whom he believes betrayed him. The rest of the story unfolds as a deadly game—will Sakthivel succeed, or will someone else rise from the ashes?

Thug Life features Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles, supported by a stellar ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Baburaj, and more.

The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, is co-written by him along with Kamal Haasan, marking their much-anticipated reunion after 1987’s Nayakan. With music composed by AR Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad, Thug Life brings together a powerhouse creative team.

Watch Thug Life trailer:

The makers of Thug Life are gearing up for an audio launch event on May 24, 2025. Ahead of that, the film’s second single, titled Sugar Baby, is set to release on May 21, 2025.

