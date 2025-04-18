Thug Life: Kamal Haasan shares fun set story, says not the heroines but THIS person said 'I love you' to him daily

Kamal Haasan was recently seen along with the core cast and crew of Thug Life, kicking off the film’s promotions in full swing. During the event, the actor made a fun comment about his co-star Joju George and their daily interactions on set.

Taking center stage, Kamal Haasan said, “I cannot say much about the film, but I can say that there are two lovely ladies in this movie. However, no one tells me ‘I love you’ in it. The only person who said ‘I love you, sir’ daily on set was Joju George.”

Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, and many more actors from Thug Life appeared together as they unveiled the film’s first single. The track, titled Jinguchaa, features Haasan, Silambarasan, and Sanya Malhotra dancing their hearts out.

See the song here:

The song, composed by A.R. Rahman, was penned by Kamal Haasan, with Vaishali Samant, Shakthisree Gopalan, and Adithya RK lending their voices to it. The upcoming movie Thug Life is touted to be a gangster action flick, reuniting Haasan and Mani Ratnam after several years.

The film, co-written by the veteran actor and director, features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and many more in key roles.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025, with Ravi K. Chandran handling cinematography and Sreekar Prasad in charge of editing.

Coming to Kamal Haasan’s work front, the actor was last seen in 2024 in the sequel Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film is a follow-up to his iconic 1996 flick Indian, with Haasan reprising his role as the vigilante “Indian” once again.

The sequel showcases the return of the character after many years, on a mission to eradicate corruption from India once and for all. The film featured an ensemble cast that included Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, S. J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, and many others.

Aside from Thug Life, the actor will next appear in a film tentatively titled KH237, directed by the duo AnbArivu.

