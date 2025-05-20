What is the story of Thug Life? Know all about Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR's gangster drama

Thug Life is set to emerge as one of the biggest grossers in Tamil cinema, and the excitement surrounding the project seems well justified.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film boasts a stellar star cast and promises edge-of-the-seat entertainment for audiences.

As per industry reports, the storyline of the Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer is set against the dark underbelly of the underworld mafia.

It is believed that Sakthivel (played by Kamal Haasan) and his brother Manickam (played by Nassar) will rescue a young boy during a horrific shootout with the police.

They adopt the child and name him Amaran, who grows up to be played by Silambarasan TR. The crux of the film unfolds when an assassination attempt is made on Sakthivel, and he begins to suspect Amaran and Manickam of being behind it.

Sakthivel then sets out to exact revenge against his own brother and adopted son for what he sees as a cold-blooded betrayal.

Thug Life also stars Trisha Krishnan and Abhirami, who will play crucial love interests to Kamal Haasan’s character. Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra will be paired opposite Silambarasan TR, and their characters will share a romantic arc.

On May 17, the makers dropped the much-awaited trailer, leaving audiences spellbound with its high-octane sequences, intense action stunts, and much more.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer showcases rugged terrains and dynamic scenes as Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR are clashed headlong amid nail-biting circumstances. The ominous background score adds on to the thrill of the film.

Thug Life is co-written by Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan and features music by A.R. Rahman. The film marks the duo’s second collaboration after their iconic 1987 release, Nayakan.

Ahead of its release, the film has received a UA rating from the CBFC, with only two cuss words muted.

The first single, Jinguchaa, a vibrant wedding anthem, was highly foot-tapping. It featured all the lead actors in a festive mood while Sanya Malhotra stole all attention with her dance moves.

The second single, Sugar Baby, is set to be unveiled on May 21. It would be led by Trisha Krishnan only and is expected to be another solo dance song.

