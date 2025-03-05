Mrs.: Nishant Dahiya defends his character in Sanya Malhotra starrer; ‘We have characters like Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal’

The film Mrs. has become a major topic of discussion, captivating audiences with its powerful exploration of marriage, societal norms, and the often-overlooked struggles women endure in relationships. One of the most talked-about performances in the film is Nishant Dahiya’s portrayal of Diwakar. The actor recently opened up on playing a not-so-perfect husband and added that he never felt Diwakar was bad person and said "we have characters like Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal."

In a chat with News18, Nishant Dahiya discussed the film’s depiction of toxic masculinity and societal norms, highlighting how it encourages viewers to question traditional gender roles. Nishant also commended Sanya Malhotra’s impactful performance and expressed his belief in the film’s potential to ignite important discussions about marriage and relationships.

When asked about portraying a character with toxic masculinity, Nishant Dahiya addressed the prevalence of such roles in contemporary cinema and whether actors have a social responsibility to portray only positive characters.

He disagreed with the notion, stating that films are a reflection of society, showcasing a variety of individuals. He pointed out that characters like Kabir Singh or the one played by Ranbir Kapoor in Animal exist in reality, even if they are fictional on screen.

According to him, actors simply bring these personalities to life, and films do not have to be entirely positive or negative. Instead, he emphasized that the focus should be on the subject matter and the discussions that such portrayals can initiate.

Nishant revealed that he initially was hesitant on taking the role before eventually accepting it. He shared that when Aarti first approached him with the offer, he had already watched the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen and strongly disliked the character of Diwakar.

He admitted that he was reluctant to take on the role, as he had already portrayed a few gray characters, and this one seemed even more negative.

However, Aarti persuaded him to reconsider. Despite being certain at first that he wouldn’t accept the role, he later realized that the film had the potential to spark discussions and make people think. This ultimately led him to say yes.