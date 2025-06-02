Virat Kohli's restaurant in hot water again: Here's why it's facing legal heat for 2nd time

Star cricketer Virat Kohli landed in legal trouble after his pub and restaurant One8 Commune stirred controversy for not having a designated smoking area. Yes, you heard that right! The Cubbon Park Police have filed a suo motu case against the restaurant against the eatery for breaching rules under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

According to a report by The Hindu, the Cubbon Park police have escalated their action against public spaces allowing smoking, conducting multiple surprise inspections at bars and restaurants. During the drive, they filed cases against five bars and restaurants, including One8 Commune, the famous restaurant owned by Virat Kohli.

The police got a tip and took action based on that with his team. They paid surprise visits to several restaurants and pubs including One8 Commune, located just around 200 meters from the police station on Kasturba Road. The police found the rules violated there and booked the staff and management under Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for not providing a separate smoking zone. For the unversed, a separate smoking zone is compulsory in hotels, restaurants, and airports.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Virat Kohli’s restaurant has landed in legal trouble. Back in July 2024, the same police station filed a case against the restaurant along with other two for staying open beyond permitted hours.

Just days back, Virat Kohli was spotted at the Chandigarh airport and grabbed headlines. He was seen with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma in a video that went viral. The highlight is the cricketer engaging in a chat with her and the cute banter made the actress smile. Virat was so amused by the moment that he burst into laughter, covering his face with his hand to hide his reaction.

The duo also had two spiritual retreats within a month. They visited first Vrindavan to meet Premanand Ji Maharaj and then were seen visiting Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi. Several photos and videos of the same went viral on the internet and fans loved their spiritual side.

Anushka and Virat got married in 2018 in an intimate ceremony. They are parents to two children, a daughter Vamika, and a son Akaay.

