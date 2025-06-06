Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna gives befitting reply to rumors of rift with Anushka Sharma: ‘True bonds don’t need validation’

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actress Anushka Sharma recently grabbed headlines after his team RCB won IPL 2025 after almost 18 years. He was seen giving major couple goals upon the victory, celebrating it with the actress in the stadium and fans couldn’t stop praising them. Virat’s sister Bhawna Kohli took to social media to share a heartwarming post after the big win. A fan reacted to her post and questioned her bond with the cricketer and Anushka, only to get a befitting reply from her.

Advertisement

A user took to the comment section and questioned Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli's relationship with him and Anushka Sharma. The user wrote, “Why does he never mention you in any speech or like your post? Not even Anushkha does, lol.”

She gave a perfect reply to him writing, “May god give you the patience to understand love can exist in many ways, which is not necessarily shown to the world, but it’s still there, like the love for almighty. Hope you have enough love in your life, no insecurities, only true bonds which don’t need any validation. God bless you.”

Bhawna Kohli took to Instagram and shared several photos of Virat Kohli celebrating Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) win in the IPL 2025 final. She also dropped a photo of him with Anushka Sharma and the trophy. Sharing the same, she expressed her excitement on the big moment, revealing how mixed emotions started taking over after the long-awaited win.

Advertisement

Bhawna also expressed gratitude to the almighty for the victory and thanked fans for being RCB’s biggest support. She added that Virat Kohli is God’s pick to bring joy to them and inspire them. She calls herself blessed to witness this iconic moment and shared that their father must be ‘smiling from heaven’ seeing this.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos from the stadium went viral where Anushka Sharma was seen jumping with joy and sharing a warm hug with Virat Kohli just after the win of RCB. The cricketer even cried as this was long-awaited.

ALSO READ: WATCH Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma casually dropping couple goals as they jet off after RCB's IPL 2025 win