RJ Mahvash takes Virat Kohli's route as she steps out to meet rumored boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal: WATCH viral video

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been grabbing headlines for quite some time for his personal life. He got divorced from choreographer Dhanashree Verma recently. Soon, reports of him dating RJ Mahvash started doing rounds on social media. The duo were also spotted together many times and turned each other into cheerleaders on social media. Now, RJ Mahvash was spotted arriving in disguise, wearing a mask to hide her face, much like how Virat Kohli once visited Anushka Sharma’s favorite bakery incognito. She was there to meet her rumored beau Yuzvendra Chahal.

RJ Mahvash was recently spotted arriving to meet her rumored boyfriend and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She was seen wearing a yellow hoodie and black shorts, and goes incognito with her mask on.

Watch the viral video right below:

Earlier, Virat Kohli told Social Sport Cricket how he once went to his wife Anushka Sharma’s favorite bakery in Bengaluru in full incognito mode. He shared that after finishing a test match in Bengaluru, he got back to the hotel. Soon, the actress talked about her ‘most favorite’ puffs in a bakery there. The cricketer, with a mask and a cap on, went to the same bakery and got her puffs packed there.

Meanwhile, RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed dating rumors after she was spotted attending a match. It was the same time when the cricketer was going through a divorce with Dhanashree Verma, further fueling the speculations. However, the duo has always denied such rumors and mentioned that they are just friends.

The popular content creator earlier took to social media and dropped pics with him from the stadium. She also dropped an Instagram story for Yuzvendra after his hat trick in an IPL match and captioned it, "God mode on kyaaa? @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior, sir (salute emoji)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, RJ Mahvash recently made her acting debut with Pyaar Paisa Profit. Her role is being praised by many. In fact, Yuzvendra also took to social media to give her a heartfelt shout-out.

Apart from this, she also turned producer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming project Section 108.

