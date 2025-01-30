Newtopia, Buried Hearts, Friendly Rivalry, Melo Movie and more: 12 exciting K-drama releases in February 2025

Jisoo's Newtopia, Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts, Hyeri's Friendly Rivalry and many more interesting series will be premiering in February of this year. K-drama fans will be up for a thrilling ride as 12 new K-dramas are dropping soon. Here's where and when to watch them.

Kick Kick Kick Kick

Genre: Sitcom, Office Comedy

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, Baek Ji Won, Lee Min Jae

Director: Goo Sung Joon

Writer: Jung Soo Hyun, Nam Eun Kyung, Jung Hae Young

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: February 5, 2025

Network: Wavve (South Korea excl OTT), Viu (excl India), Kocowa (South Korea excl OTT)

A washed up actor and a former successful PD decide to team up to bring their glorious days back. They come to understand that they're "in the same boat," and that they must rely on each other for support to overcome their struggles and find hope.

The Scandal of Chunhwa

Genre: Sageuk, Romance

Cast: Go A Ra, Chang Ryul, Chani

Director: Lee Gwang Young

Writer: Seo Eun Jung

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: February 6, 2025

Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)

Set in the fictional country of Dongbangguk, the youngest princess, defies tradition by seeking a husband on her own terms. Venturing out of the palace, she meets potential suitors while also searching for the artist behind a scandalous series of erotic paintings featuring her.

Newtopia

Genre: Zombie, Romance

Cast: Jisoo, Park Jeong Min, Im Sung Jae

Director: Yoon Sung Hyun

Writer: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: February 7, 2025

Network: Prime Video

Set against the backdrop of a zombie attack, two lovebirds who met and fell for each other on-campus strive hard to meet each other in the apocalyptic situation. They must fight the heinous creatures to survive for each other's sake.

Friendly Rivalry

Genre: Teen drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Hyeri,

Director: Kim Tae Hee

Writer: Min Ye Ji, Kim Tae Hee

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: February 10, 2025

Network: U+ Mobile TV (South Korea excl OTT)

Intense academic fighting among high school students leads to dangerous outcomes. When the position of the no. 1 student of the class feels threatened by the appearance of a transfer student, what follows is unimaginable.

Buried Hearts

Genre: Political thriller, Revenge drama

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Huh Joon Ho, Hong Hwa Yeon

Director: Jin Chang Gyu

Writer: Lee Myung Hee

Number of episodes: 16

Date of release: TBA

Network: SBS (South Korea excl OTT)

Men of power in fields like business and politics fight together to a slush fund, some trying to acquire it while some others trying to protect it. High octane and intense action follows as the people with different goals come face-to-face.

Melo Movie

Genre: Romantic comedy

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee

Director: On Choong Hwan

Writer: Lee Na Eun

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: February 14, 2025

Network: Netflix

An aspiring director and a film critic meet and fall in love. They find solace in each other in the face of adversity, leading to a heartwarming tale of unexpected bonding.

The Witch

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Drama

Cast: Park Jin Young, Roh Jeong Eui, Jang Hee Ryung

Director: Kim Tae Gyoon

Writer: Cho Yu Jin

Number of episodes: 10

Date of release: February 15, 2025

Network: Viki

It follows the story of a misfortunate woman, who gets tagged as a 'witch' after every guy she falls for faces untimely demise. A former classmate takes it on himself to clear her name of the allegations.

The White Lotus S3

Genre: Black Comedy, Drama, Satire

Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Leo Woodall, Theo James, Sydney Sweeney

Director: Mike White

Writer: Mike White

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: February 16, 2025

Network: HBO

The story is set in a luxurious hotel in Thailand and revolves around the complex lives of its guests and staff, including a trio of lifelong friends and a wealthy businessman, as they navigate their various conflicts.

My Dearest Nemesis

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Cast: Mun Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang

Director: Lee Soo Hyun

Writer: Kim Soo Yeon

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: February 17, 2025

Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)

It revolves around two online gamers, one of whom confesses to the other, but gets rejected by her. Sixteen years later, they're reunited as boss and subordinate, sparking a potential rekindling of romance.

Undercover High School

Genre: Action, Thriller, Comedy, Romance

Cast: Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok

Director: Choi Jung In

Writer: Im Young Bin

Number of episodes: 12

Date of release: February 21, 2025

Network: Wavve (South Korea excl OTT), Viu (excl India)

A National Intelligence Service (NIS) field agent goes undercover as a student at Byeongmoon High School to investigate the theft of Emperor Gojong's gold. However, as he witnesses injustices within the school, he takes it upon himself to help the students.

Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2

Genre: Coming-of-age, Action, Drama thriller

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Lee Jun Young

Director: You Su Min

Writer: Seo Pae Seu

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: TBA

Network: Netflix

Set in a high school, the story revolves around a former model student who transfers to Eunjang High School, haunted by his failure to protect his friends from bullying. Determined to prevent similar tragedies, he forms new friendships, only to confront even greater trauma.

Here's a look back at the trailer of the gripping Weak Hero Class 1.

EXchange: Another Beginning

Genre: Reality show, Dating

Cast: Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, Yura

Director: Lee Seung Hwan

Writer: -

Number of episodes: 8

Date of release: TBA

Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)

The cast from Seasons 1-3 of the hit reality series EXchange are reuniting for a fresh adventure. This spin-off explores new relationships, surprise connections, and sizzling chemistry as former participants embark on exciting journeys together.