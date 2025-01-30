Newtopia, Buried Hearts, Friendly Rivalry, Melo Movie and more: 12 exciting K-drama releases in February 2025
Jisoo's Newtopia, Park Hyung Sik's Buried Hearts, Hyeri's Friendly Rivalry and many more interesting series will be premiering in February of this year. K-drama fans will be up for a thrilling ride as 12 new K-dramas are dropping soon. Here's where and when to watch them.
Kick Kick Kick Kick
- Genre: Sitcom, Office Comedy
- Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Lee Kyu Hyung, Baek Ji Won, Lee Min Jae
- Director: Goo Sung Joon
- Writer: Jung Soo Hyun, Nam Eun Kyung, Jung Hae Young
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: February 5, 2025
- Network: Wavve (South Korea excl OTT), Viu (excl India), Kocowa (South Korea excl OTT)
A washed up actor and a former successful PD decide to team up to bring their glorious days back. They come to understand that they're "in the same boat," and that they must rely on each other for support to overcome their struggles and find hope.
The Scandal of Chunhwa
- Genre: Sageuk, Romance
- Cast: Go A Ra, Chang Ryul, Chani
- Director: Lee Gwang Young
- Writer: Seo Eun Jung
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: February 6, 2025
- Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)
Set in the fictional country of Dongbangguk, the youngest princess, defies tradition by seeking a husband on her own terms. Venturing out of the palace, she meets potential suitors while also searching for the artist behind a scandalous series of erotic paintings featuring her.
Newtopia
- Genre: Zombie, Romance
- Cast: Jisoo, Park Jeong Min, Im Sung Jae
- Director: Yoon Sung Hyun
- Writer: Ji Ho Jin, Han Jin Won
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: February 7, 2025
- Network: Prime Video
Set against the backdrop of a zombie attack, two lovebirds who met and fell for each other on-campus strive hard to meet each other in the apocalyptic situation. They must fight the heinous creatures to survive for each other's sake.
Friendly Rivalry
- Genre: Teen drama, Mystery, Thriller
- Cast: Hyeri,
- Director: Kim Tae Hee
- Writer: Min Ye Ji, Kim Tae Hee
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: February 10, 2025
- Network: U+ Mobile TV (South Korea excl OTT)
Intense academic fighting among high school students leads to dangerous outcomes. When the position of the no. 1 student of the class feels threatened by the appearance of a transfer student, what follows is unimaginable.
Buried Hearts
- Genre: Political thriller, Revenge drama
- Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Huh Joon Ho, Hong Hwa Yeon
- Director: Jin Chang Gyu
- Writer: Lee Myung Hee
- Number of episodes: 16
- Date of release: TBA
- Network: SBS (South Korea excl OTT)
Men of power in fields like business and politics fight together to a slush fund, some trying to acquire it while some others trying to protect it. High octane and intense action follows as the people with different goals come face-to-face.
Melo Movie
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee
- Director: On Choong Hwan
- Writer: Lee Na Eun
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: February 14, 2025
- Network: Netflix
An aspiring director and a film critic meet and fall in love. They find solace in each other in the face of adversity, leading to a heartwarming tale of unexpected bonding.
The Witch
- Genre: Mystery, Romance, Drama
- Cast: Park Jin Young, Roh Jeong Eui, Jang Hee Ryung
- Director: Kim Tae Gyoon
- Writer: Cho Yu Jin
- Number of episodes: 10
- Date of release: February 15, 2025
- Network: Viki
It follows the story of a misfortunate woman, who gets tagged as a 'witch' after every guy she falls for faces untimely demise. A former classmate takes it on himself to clear her name of the allegations.
The White Lotus S3
- Genre: Black Comedy, Drama, Satire
- Cast: Jennifer Coolidge, Leo Woodall, Theo James, Sydney Sweeney
- Director: Mike White
- Writer: Mike White
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: February 16, 2025
- Network: HBO
The story is set in a luxurious hotel in Thailand and revolves around the complex lives of its guests and staff, including a trio of lifelong friends and a wealthy businessman, as they navigate their various conflicts.
My Dearest Nemesis
- Genre: Comedy, Romance
- Cast: Mun Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang
- Director: Lee Soo Hyun
- Writer: Kim Soo Yeon
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: February 17, 2025
- Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)
It revolves around two online gamers, one of whom confesses to the other, but gets rejected by her. Sixteen years later, they're reunited as boss and subordinate, sparking a potential rekindling of romance.
Undercover High School
- Genre: Action, Thriller, Comedy, Romance
- Cast: Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok
- Director: Choi Jung In
- Writer: Im Young Bin
- Number of episodes: 12
- Date of release: February 21, 2025
- Network: Wavve (South Korea excl OTT), Viu (excl India)
A National Intelligence Service (NIS) field agent goes undercover as a student at Byeongmoon High School to investigate the theft of Emperor Gojong's gold. However, as he witnesses injustices within the school, he takes it upon himself to help the students.
Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2
- Genre: Coming-of-age, Action, Drama thriller
- Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Young, Lee Jun Young
- Director: You Su Min
- Writer: Seo Pae Seu
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: TBA
- Network: Netflix
Set in a high school, the story revolves around a former model student who transfers to Eunjang High School, haunted by his failure to protect his friends from bullying. Determined to prevent similar tragedies, he forms new friendships, only to confront even greater trauma.
Here's a look back at the trailer of the gripping Weak Hero Class 1.
EXchange: Another Beginning
- Genre: Reality show, Dating
- Cast: Lee Yong Jin, Kim Ye Won, Yura
- Director: Lee Seung Hwan
- Writer: -
- Number of episodes: 8
- Date of release: TBA
- Network: TVING (South Korea excl OTT)
The cast from Seasons 1-3 of the hit reality series EXchange are reuniting for a fresh adventure. This spin-off explores new relationships, surprise connections, and sizzling chemistry as former participants embark on exciting journeys together.