For Eagle Brothers: Uhm Ji Won runs brewery and looks out for brother-in-laws Yoon Bak, Kim Dong Wan, more in new drama

For Eagle Brothers or Please Take Care of the Five Eagle Brothers (literal title) has dropped a teaser, showcasing the fun antics of four brothers and their sister-in-law. The premier date of the comedy-drama has also been released. The story opens with a woman, Ma Kwang Sook (played by Uhm Ji Won), who tragically loses her husband just 10 days into marriage.

Then, the rest of the plot revolves around her story of redemption from the situation, moving on in life, taking over her husband's coffee brewery, Eagle Brewery, and looking out for her four brothers-in-law. However, the tough life doesn't stop her from giving love a second chance by opening up to Han Dong Seok (Ahn Jae Wook). Han Dong Seok was born with a silver spoon and is the chairman of LX Hotel. All his life, he never lacked anything except love. Like Ma Kwang Sook, he also lost his spouse. After 15 years of his wife's death, he meets Ma Kwang Sook, who changes his attitude towards people and life as a whole. Watch the duo in the teaser here:

In the teaser, we also get a glimpse into the life and love affairs of the five younger brothers of Ma Kwang Sook's deceased husband. The brothers range in different age groups, from GenZ to millennials, taking us through the different styles of dating phases of different people. The fourth son, Oh Beom Soo (Yoon Bak), is seen holding a child in the video, sparking curiosity regarding his relationship with the adorable little one.

Oh Heung Soo, the third son, looks suave and receives constant attention and affection from Ok Bin (Yoo In Young). However, Oh Heung Soo remains clueless about Ok Bin's feelings for him. An undeterred, Ok Bin pursues him relentlessly, determined to capture his heart. The second son, Oh Cheon Soo (Choi Dae Chul), unexpectedly meets his former classmate Moon Mi Sun (Park Hyo Joo), leading to the brewing of a healing and loving bond between them.

Now the youngest of the lot, Oh Kang Soo (Lee Seok Ki) emerges with high-school romance energy. He saves Han Bom (Kim Seung Yoon) from danger, featuring the classic K-drama trope of her finding him cool and him finding her pretty, leading to blossoming love. For Eagle Brothers will premiere every Saturday and Sunday starting February 1, 2024.

